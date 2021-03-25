Τα 200 χρόνια της ελληνικής Ανεξαρτησίας έκαναν τον γύρο του κόσμου.

Τα χρώματα της Ελληνικής σημαίας «ντύνουν» το εμβληματικό άγαλμα του Ιησού στο Ρίο της Βραζιλίας. Τα 200 χρόνια της ελληνικής Ανεξαρτησίας κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου.

Ένα drone μεταφέρει την γαλανόλευκη σε όλα τα μήκη και τα πλάτη του Μπουένος Άιρες. Το μήνυμα για τα 200 χρόνια ελευθερίας φθάνει και στην πρωτεύουσα της Αργεντινής. Η ελληνική σημαία τελειώνει το ταξίδι της στα χέρια μικρών παιδιών της ομογένειας που την τοποθετούν στον ιστό της.

Η εμβληματική όπερα στο λιμάνι του Σίδνεϋ στην Αυστραλία, γεμίζει με ελληνικό χρώμα. Ομογενείς στην άλλη άκρη του κόσμου τιμούν τα 200 χρόνια από την αποτίναξη του Τουρκικού ζυγού. Ο εθνικός μας ύμνος ηχεί από τα στόματα Ελλήνων και στην Ωκεανία.

Τα μεγαλύτερα δίκτυα της Ευρώπης φιλοξένησαν εκτενή ρεπορτάζ για τους εορτασμούς στην Αθήνα.

«Η Ελλάδα γιορτάζει σήμερα 200 χρόνια της ανεξαρτησίας της και τον μεγάλο αγώνα της χώρας ενάντια στην Οθωμανική αυτοκρατορία. Διάφορες εκδηλώσεις διοργανώθηκαν για τους εορτασμούς μεταξύ άλλων και εκδήλωση στην Ακρόπολη» ανέφερε το BBC, ενώ ήχος και εικόνα από την παρέλαση αλλά και τις εκδηλώσεις στην χώρα μας μεταδόθηκαν και στην Ρωσία.

Τις φωνές τους για την διακοσιοστή επέτειο της Ελληνικής παλιγγενεσίας ένωσαν εκατοντάδες ελληνόπουλα σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Το ελπιδοφόρο μήνυμα του Αγώνα για την Ελευθερία έφτασε μέσα από τις παιδικές φωνές σε ολόκληρη την ανθρωπότητα.

Δείτε φωτογραφία από όλο τον κόσμο

