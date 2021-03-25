Τα 200 χρόνια της ελληνικής Ανεξαρτησίας έκαναν τον γύρο του κόσμου.

Τα χρώματα της Ελληνικής σημαίας «ντύνουν» το εμβληματικό άγαλμα του Ιησού στο Ρίο της Βραζιλίας. Τα 200 χρόνια της ελληνικής Ανεξαρτησίας κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου.

Ένα drone μεταφέρει την γαλανόλευκη σε όλα τα μήκη και τα πλάτη του Μπουένος Άιρες. Το μήνυμα για τα 200 χρόνια ελευθερίας φθάνει και στην πρωτεύουσα της Αργεντινής. Η ελληνική σημαία τελειώνει το ταξίδι της στα χέρια μικρών παιδιών της ομογένειας που την τοποθετούν στον ιστό της.

Η εμβληματική όπερα στο λιμάνι του Σίδνεϋ στην Αυστραλία, γεμίζει με ελληνικό χρώμα. Ομογενείς στην άλλη άκρη του κόσμου τιμούν τα 200 χρόνια από την αποτίναξη του Τουρκικού ζυγού. Ο εθνικός μας ύμνος ηχεί από τα στόματα Ελλήνων και στην Ωκεανία.

Thank you to our citizens of Greek heritage who have made a wonderful contribution to NSW. Congratulations on 200 years of Greek Independence. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/BmHIbJ7iAp — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) March 25, 2021

Τα μεγαλύτερα δίκτυα της Ευρώπης φιλοξένησαν εκτενή ρεπορτάζ για τους εορτασμούς στην Αθήνα.

«Η Ελλάδα γιορτάζει σήμερα 200 χρόνια της ανεξαρτησίας της και τον μεγάλο αγώνα της χώρας ενάντια στην Οθωμανική αυτοκρατορία. Διάφορες εκδηλώσεις διοργανώθηκαν για τους εορτασμούς μεταξύ άλλων και εκδήλωση στην Ακρόπολη» ανέφερε το BBC, ενώ ήχος και εικόνα από την παρέλαση αλλά και τις εκδηλώσεις στην χώρα μας μεταδόθηκαν και στην Ρωσία.

Τις φωνές τους για την διακοσιοστή επέτειο της Ελληνικής παλιγγενεσίας ένωσαν εκατοντάδες ελληνόπουλα σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Το ελπιδοφόρο μήνυμα του Αγώνα για την Ελευθερία έφτασε μέσα από τις παιδικές φωνές σε ολόκληρη την ανθρωπότητα.

Δείτε φωτογραφία από όλο τον κόσμο

Οι Καταρραχτες του Νιαγάρα στα Ελληνικά χρώματα..,,!!!🇬🇷💙🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/yw07xwvVGb — Helen Papamakariou (@HelenPapamakar1) March 24, 2021

The venerable @mfaboston in blue on the occasion of the celebration of the Greek Revolution’s bicentennial. We are grateful to George Behrakis for inspiring this action and Matthew Teitelbaum, the MFA Director, for making it happen. Photo by @manoliskellis #Greece2021 pic.twitter.com/ndYx35C6Y5 — Consulate General of Greece in Boston (@GreeceinBoston) March 25, 2021

Congratulations to #Greece on the #GreekIndependenceDay & Bicentennial of the outbreak of the Greek Revolution. Historically the Hellenic uprising served as a source of inspiration for #Lithuanians. 🇱🇹🇬🇷 are geographically remote, yet united in their strive for freedom&democracy. pic.twitter.com/WKtRnIWB9E — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) March 25, 2021

Tonight Faisaliah Tower is wearing her Greek colors to pay tribute to the Bicentennial of the Greek independence, linking up with the Noor Festival. Riyadh is teaming up with other cities throughout the World to celebrate Greece, Greeks and our wonderful hosts and friends🇬🇷 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/HAofKRNuwJ — Alexis Konstantopoulos (@AlexisKonstant3) March 25, 2021