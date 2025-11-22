Wangiri Phone Scam Targets Mobile Users in Greece

A new wave of phone fraud known as the Wangiri scam is targeting mobile users in Greece, prompting warnings from cybersecurity authorities. The scheme relies on missed calls and deceptive text messages sent from international numbers, with the goal of tricking recipients into sharing personal data or making costly return calls.

Experts note that many of these calls originate from numbers beginning with foreign country codes, such as prefixes linked to Poland or the Netherlands. Scammers typically allow the phone to ring only once, hoping the recipient will either return the call or respond to a follow-up text message containing malicious links.

If a user clicks on these links, their device may be compromised, allowing attackers to capture sensitive information. Returning the call can be equally dangerous, as victims may be connected to premium-rate numbers that generate excessive charges.

Authorities advise the public not to answer calls from unfamiliar international numbers and to avoid sharing any personal or banking details if they pick up by mistake. The Cyber Crime Division also urges victims to report incidents immediately so the scam can be tracked and disrupted.

