Wangiri Phone Scam Targets Mobile Users in Greece
22 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 12:44

Wangiri Phone Scam Targets Mobile Users in Greece

Authorities warn mobile users about the rising Wangiri scam, where missed calls and fraudulent SMS messages from foreign numbers are used to steal personal data or trigger high charges. Citizens are urged to ignore unknown international calls



A new wave of phone fraud known as the Wangiri scam is targeting mobile users in Greece, prompting warnings from cybersecurity authorities. The scheme relies on missed calls and deceptive text messages sent from international numbers, with the goal of tricking recipients into sharing personal data or making costly return calls.

Experts note that many of these calls originate from numbers beginning with foreign country codes, such as prefixes linked to Poland or the Netherlands. Scammers typically allow the phone to ring only once, hoping the recipient will either return the call or respond to a follow-up text message containing malicious links.

If a user clicks on these links, their device may be compromised, allowing attackers to capture sensitive information. Returning the call can be equally dangerous, as victims may be connected to premium-rate numbers that generate excessive charges.

Authorities advise the public not to answer calls from unfamiliar international numbers and to avoid sharing any personal or banking details if they pick up by mistake. The Cyber Crime Division also urges victims to report incidents immediately so the scam can be tracked and disrupted.

Source: tovima.com

Business
ΔΕΗ: Έως την άνοιξη του 2026 σε λειτουργία οι τρεις πρώτες μονάδες αποθήκευσης

ΔΕΗ: Έως την άνοιξη του 2026 σε λειτουργία οι τρεις πρώτες μονάδες αποθήκευσης

Economy
Προϋπολογισμός 2026: Οι τρεις μεγάλες αβεβαιότητες

Προϋπολογισμός 2026: Οι τρεις μεγάλες αβεβαιότητες

inWellness
Που κρύβεται η μακροζωία;
22.11.25

Που κρύβεται η μακροζωία;

Πόσες πιθανότητες υπάρχουν η μακροζωία να κρύβεται μέσα μας; Περισσότερες από όσες νομίζαμε, σύμφωνα με τους επιστήμονες.

Σύνταξη
inTown
Inbox
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Σούσι: 22χρονος δηλητηριάστηκε μετά την κατανάλωσή του – Τι είναι το παράσιτο «anisakis»
22.11.25

Στο νοσοκομείο 22χρονος μετά από δηλητηρίαση από σούσι - Τι είναι το παράσιτο «anisakis»

Ο 22χρονος ένιωσε έντονη αδιαθεσία μετά την κατανάλωση σούσι και μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο - Πρόκειται για την πρώτη δηλητηρίαση από το παράσιτο anisakis που καταγράφεται στην Ελλάδα

Σύνταξη
Αττική: Πώς δρούσε η συμμορία που έκλεβε ρούχα από μαγαζιά στην Αττική και τα πωλούσε στα Τίρανα
22.11.25

Πώς δρούσε το κύκλωμα που έκλεβε ρούχα από μαγαζιά στην Αττική και τα πωλούσε στα Τίρανα

Ανάμεσα στους συλληφθέντες είναι και η 54χρονη αρχηγός του κυκλώματος που δρούσε στην Αττική καθώς και μέλη της οικογένειάς της - Πλήθος κλοπιμαίων κατασχέθηκαν σε αποθήκη στα Πετράλωνα

Σύνταξη
Το season-high του Φουρνιέ, η «αγαπημένη» Παρί και η ατάκα για τους νέους ρόλους στον Ολυμπιακό (pics, vids)
Euroleague 22.11.25

Το season-high του Φουρνιέ, η «αγαπημένη» Παρί και η ατάκα για τους νέους ρόλους στον Ολυμπιακό (pics, vids)

Ο Εβάν Φουρνιέ είναι ξανά εδώ με εξαιρετική εμφάνιση, έχει αρχίσει και βρίσκει ρυθμό και γίνεται ξανά κομβικός στο παιχνίδι του Ολυμπιακού – Οι δηλώσεις για την προσαρμογή στα νέα δεδομένα και τους ρόλους…

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
«AI πάτα το κουμπί» – Όταν παντρεύονται πυρηνικά όπλα και τεχνητή νοημοσύνη τα πράγματα γίνονται επικίνδυνα
22.11.25

«AI πάτα το κουμπί» – Όταν παντρεύονται πυρηνικά όπλα και τεχνητή νοημοσύνη τα πράγματα γίνονται επικίνδυνα

Η λαϊκή κουλτούρα έχει προσφέρει άφθονες ιστορίες σχετικά με τους κινδύνους τόσο της AI, όσο και των πυρηνικών. Όμως η πραγματική απειλή ίσως να βρίσκεται στην ταχεία σύγκλιση αυτών των δύο τεχνολογιών

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Κρίση κόστους ζωής και αγορά εργασίας: Αυξάνονται οι κακές θέσεις εργασίας επιδεινώνεται το πρόβλημα
22.11.25

Κρίση κόστους ζωής και αγορά εργασίας: Αυξάνονται οι κακές θέσεις εργασίας επιδεινώνεται το πρόβλημα

Η αγορά εργασίας επηρεάζει βαθιά το κόστος ζωής, οδηγώντας το σε μεγάλη αύξηση, κάτι που καθιστά αρκετά δύσκολη την καθημερινή διαβίωση

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Νέα Ιωνία
22.11.25

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Νέα Ιωνία

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Νέα Ιωνία. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω live streaming στις 13:00 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Νέα Ιωνία για την 7η αγωνιστική της Α1 μπάσκετ γυναικών.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κοινή εμφάνιση Ανδρουλάκη, Παπανδρέου, Γερουλάνου και το «Colpo Grosso» στη Δυτική Ελλάδα
22.11.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κοινή εμφάνιση Ανδρουλάκη, Παπανδρέου, Γερουλάνου και το «Colpo Grosso» στη Δυτική Ελλάδα

Την Κυριακή η 8η Περιφερειακή Συνδιάσκεψη του ΠΑΣΟΚ στην Πάτρα-Παρόντες Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, Γιώργος Παπανδρέου και Παύλος Γερουλάνος

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Καταγγελία σε βάρος της ΑΕΚ από δέκα πρώην παίκτες της – Zητούν «αφαίρεση τροπαίων» και «αναστολή ιδιότητας μέλους»
22.11.25

Καταγγελία σε βάρος της ΑΕΚ από δέκα πρώην παίκτες της – Zητούν «αφαίρεση τροπαίων» και «αναστολή ιδιότητας μέλους»

Δέκα πρώην παίκτες της ΑΕΚ έχουν δικαιωθεί από τα αρμόδια όργανα της ΕΠΟ και προσέφυγαν στην Πειθαρχική Επιτροπή αλλά και στο Πρωτοβάθμιο Πειθαρχικό Όργανο της Super League και καταγγέλλουν την Ένωση

Σύνταξη
Hamnet: Όταν ο θάνατος ενός παιδιού γίνεται ο απόηχος ενός αριστουργήματος
22.11.25

Hamnet: Όταν ο θάνατος ενός παιδιού γίνεται ο απόηχος ενός αριστουργήματος

H νέα ταινία Hamnet φαντάζεται την οικογένεια του Σαίξπηρ μέσα από την απώλεια του γιου του και ανασυνθέτει τη γυναίκα που η ιστορία παραμέρισε, την Άγκνες, σε έναν ρόλο ισότιμο με τον ποιητή

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Τσίπρας: «Μύθοι και Αλήθειες» για το κόστος της διαπραγμάτευσης – «Η αριθμητική της πολιτικής εμπάθειας» και η αλήθεια
22.11.25

Τσίπρας: «Μύθοι και Αλήθειες» για το κόστος της διαπραγμάτευσης – «Η αριθμητική της πολιτικής εμπάθειας» και η αλήθεια

Κόστισε τελικά η διαπραγμάτευση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 100 δισ. στην Ελλάδα; Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας διαλύει τους μύθους διαβάζοντας το κεφάλαιο με τον χαρακτηριστικό τίτλο «Μύθοι και Αλήθειες» από το βιβλίο «Ιθάκη» που κυκλοφορεί στις 24 Νοεμβρίου. «Οι θυσίες του λαού μας δεν πήγαν χαμένες, όπως με τα προηγούμενα προγράμματα» τονίζει και συνιστά σε όσους ασκούν κριτική να μην είναι σαν τους λωτοφάγους και να μην ξεχνούν ότι εκείνοι έριξαν τη χώρα στον Καιάδα.

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Στο νοσοκομείο διαρρήκτες που έπεσαν από ύψος 6 μέτρων επιχειρώντας να διαφύγουν από το μπαλκόνι
22.11.25

Στο νοσοκομείο διαρρήκτες που έπεσαν από ύψος 6 μέτρων επιχειρώντας να διαφύγουν από το μπαλκόνι

Όταν ο ιδιοκτήτης επιστρέφοντας στο σπίτι του στη Θεσσαλονίκη είδε τους διαρρήκτες, εκείνοι επιχείρησαν να διαφύγουν από το μπαλκόνι με αποτέλεσμα να πέσουν στο κενό από ύψος 6 μέτρων

Σύνταξη
Η δολοφονία που στοιχειώνει τους Κένεντι: Πέντε δεκαετίες μετά ο φόνος της 15χρονης Μάρθα Μόξλεϊ παραμένει «άλυτος»
22.11.25

Η δολοφονία που στοιχειώνει τους Κένεντι: Πέντε δεκαετίες μετά ο φόνος της 15χρονης Μάρθα Μόξλεϊ παραμένει «άλυτος»

Η δολοφονία της Μάρθα Μόξλεϊ στις 30 Οκτωβρίου 1975 πρόσθεσε ένα ακόμα κομμάτι στο παζλ της σκοτεινής δυναστείας των Κένεντι. Και μέχρι σήμερα «στοιχειώνει» την αγαπημένη οικογένεια των ΗΠΑ.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Κακοκαιρία: Γιατί χτύπησε επίμονα μόνο τη Βορειοδυτική Ελλάδα – Το φαινόμενο Οrographic lifting
22.11.25

Γιατί η κακοκαιρία χτύπησε επίμονα μόνο τη Βορειοδυτική Ελλάδα - Το φαινόμενο Οrographic lifting

Όταν την ώρα που εκδηλώνεται η κακοκαιρία υπάρχει και βαρομετρικό χαμηλό ανοικτά του Ιονίου, η τροφοδοσία υγρασίας είναι συνεχής οπότε δημιουργούνται «rain trains», εξηγεί ο Γιώργος Τσατραφύλλιας

Σύνταξη
Βράβευση του Πρύτανη του ΕΚΠΑ, Γεράσιμου Σιάσου, από την Ελληνική Χειρουργική Εταιρεία
22.11.25

Βράβευση του Πρύτανη του ΕΚΠΑ, Γεράσιμου Σιάσου, από την Ελληνική Χειρουργική Εταιρεία

Ο κ. Σιάσος υπογράμμισε τη σημασία της διεπιστημονικής συνεργασίας, της προαγωγής της καινοτομίας και της συνεχούς εκπαίδευσης των νέων επιστημόνων στον τομέα της Χειρουργικής

Σύνταξη
