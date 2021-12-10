Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων στο χώρο του gaming (The Game Awards) είναι γεγονός. Σε μία φαντασμαγορική τελετή στο Λος Άντζελες ανακοινώθηκαν τα παιχνίδια που ξεχώρισαν και έκαναν επιτυχία για το 2021.

Μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε το It Takes Two, το οποίο κατάφερε να αποσπάσει το Game of the Year 2021. Επίσης, πήρε τα βραβεία Best Family Game και Best Multiplayer Game.

Θυμίζουμε ότι είναι το συνεργατικό παιχνίδι του Josef Fares και της ομάδας του Hazelight Studios

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + ​​@josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

Επιτυχίες και για το Forza Horizon 5

Εκτός από το It Takes Two τρία βραβεία κέρδισε και το Forza Horizon 5. Από δύο «σήκωσαν» και τα Final Fantasy XIV, Deathloop και Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές

Game of the Year 2021

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Game Direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Best Art Direction

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Best Score and Music

Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe

Cyberpunk 2077 – Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr T. Adamczyk

Deathloop – Tom Salta

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques

The Artful Escape – Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams

Best Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Performance

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop

Ozioama Akagha as Juliana Blake – Deathloop

Games for Impact

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov/Finji

No Longer Home – Humble Grove/Fellow Traveller

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Warzone – Raven Software/Activision

Fortnite – Epic Games

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

12 Minutes – Luís António/Annapurna Interactive

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters/Devolver Digital

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Fantasian – Mistwalker

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games

Marvel Future Revolution – Netmarble/Marvel Games

Pokémon Unite – TiMi Studio/The Pokémon Company

Best Community Support

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Bungie

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Best VR/AR Game

Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios

Hitman 3 – IO Interactive

I Expect You to Die 2 – Schell Games

Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios

Sniper Elite VR – Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments

Innovation in Accessibility

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Falling Squirrel

Best Action Game

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games

Chivalry II – Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive

Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft

Best Action/Adventure Game

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Role Playing Game

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt RED

Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom

Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco

Shin Megami Tensei V – Atlus/Sega

Best Fighting Game

Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – CyberConnect2/Sega

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – French Bread/Delightworks

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – Sega

Best Family Game

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Mario Party Superstars – NDcube/Nintendo

New Pokémon Snap – Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Company

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Nintendo

Best Sports/Racing Game

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

F1 2021 – Codemasters/EA Sports

FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rebellion Developments

Humankind – Amplitude Studios/Sega

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios

Best Multiplayer Game

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games

Knockout City – Velan Studios/Electronic Arts

Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom

New World – Amazon Games

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios

Best Debut Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villager

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo

Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Players’ Voice