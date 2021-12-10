Οι νικητές των φετινών βραβείων στο χώρο του gaming (The Game Awards) είναι γεγονός. Σε μία φαντασμαγορική τελετή στο Λος Άντζελες ανακοινώθηκαν τα παιχνίδια που ξεχώρισαν και έκαναν επιτυχία για το 2021.
Μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε το It Takes Two, το οποίο κατάφερε να αποσπάσει το Game of the Year 2021. Επίσης, πήρε τα βραβεία Best Family Game και Best Multiplayer Game.
Θυμίζουμε ότι είναι το συνεργατικό παιχνίδι του Josef Fares και της ομάδας του Hazelight Studios
The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + @josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021
Επιτυχίες και για το Forza Horizon 5
Εκτός από το It Takes Two τρία βραβεία κέρδισε και το Forza Horizon 5. Από δύο «σήκωσαν» και τα Final Fantasy XIV, Deathloop και Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές
Game of the Year 2021
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Narrative
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Best Score and Music
- Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 – Keiichi Okabe
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr T. Adamczyk
- Deathloop – Tom Salta
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques
- The Artful Escape – Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams
Best Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Performance
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop
- Ozioama Akagha as Juliana Blake – Deathloop
Games for Impact
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov/Finji
- No Longer Home – Humble Grove/Fellow Traveller
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Call of Duty: Warzone – Raven Software/Activision
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo
Best Indie Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- 12 Minutes – Luís António/Annapurna Interactive
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- Loop Hero – Four Quarters/Devolver Digital
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo
- Fantasian – Mistwalker
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games
- Marvel Future Revolution – Netmarble/Marvel Games
- Pokémon Unite – TiMi Studio/The Pokémon Company
Best Community Support
- Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Bungie
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Best VR/AR Game
- Resident Evil 4 – Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios
- Hitman 3 – IO Interactive
- I Expect You to Die 2 – Schell Games
- Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios
- Sniper Elite VR – Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments
Innovation in Accessibility
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – Falling Squirrel
Best Action Game
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games
- Chivalry II – Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Best Role Playing Game
- Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt RED
- Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
- Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco
- Shin Megami Tensei V – Atlus/Sega
Best Fighting Game
- Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – CyberConnect2/Sega
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina – French Bread/Delightworks
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – Sega
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Mario Party Superstars – NDcube/Nintendo
- New Pokémon Snap – Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokémon Company
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – Nintendo
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- F1 2021 – Codemasters/EA Sports
- FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone
- Riders Republic – Ubisoft
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rebellion Developments
- Humankind – Amplitude Studios/Sega
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios
Best Multiplayer Game
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/WB Games
- Knockout City – Velan Studios/Electronic Arts
- Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
- New World – Amazon Games
- Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios
Best Debut Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villager
- Valheim – Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain Studios
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo
- Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Players’ Voice
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom