Το κάστρο (από τα λατινικά: castrum) είναι οχυρωμένη κατασκευή η οποία χτιζόταν στην Ευρώπη και τη Μέση Ανατολή κατά τον Μεσαίωνα, από τους ευγενείς της εποχής οι οποίοι τo χρησιμοποιούσαν ως την κατοικία τους.
Δεν πρέπει να συγχέεται με το παλάτι, το οποίο δεν είναι οχυρωμένο, ή με το φρούριο, το οποίο δεν ήταν απαραίτητα κατοικία κάποιου ευγενούς, αν και υπάρχουν αρκετές κατασκευαστικές ομοιότητες με το τελευταίο.
Κατά τη διάρκεια των περίπου 900 ετών στην οποία χτιζόταν κάστρα, αυτά απέκτησαν πολλές μορφές και χαρακτηριστικά, αν και μερικά όπως η περικύκλωση από οχυρωμένους τοίχους και η ύπαρξη σχισμών στους τοίχους για τα όπλα των αμυνόμενων ήταν κοινά χαρακτηριστικά.
Ως Ευρωπαϊκή καινοτομία, τα κάστρα εμφανίστηκαν τον 9ο και 10ο αιώνα, μετά την πτώση της Καρολίγγειας δυναστείας, και την περιοχή της που αναδιανεμήθηκε ανάμεσα σε ανεξάρτητους λόρδους και πρίγκιπες.
Οι ευγενείς αυτοί έκτισαν τα κάστρα ως μέσο ελέγχου της περιοχής γύρω τους, ως βάσης απ’ όπου μπορούσαν να εκτελέσουν επιδρομές καθώς και να προστατευτούν από εχθρούς.
Επίσης χρησιμοποιήθηκαν ως κέντρα διαχείρισης και σύμβολα ισχύος. Τα αστικά κάστρα χρησιμοποιούνταν για να ελέγξουν τον τοπικό πληθυσμό και τις σημαντικές εμπορικές διόδους, και αυτά της υπαίθρου ήταν τοποθετημένα κοντά σε περιοχές οι οποίες ήταν σημαντικές για την κοινότητα, όπως μύλοι και καλλιέργειες.
Βέβαια, κάστρα αναφέρονται και στις αρχαίες εποχές, και ειδικά στον ελληνικό χώρο συναντώνται από τη μυκηναϊκή εποχή (αρχαιότερη πηγή τα Ομηρικά Έπη) ως «πτολίεθρα» (οχυρωμένες ακροπόλεις, εντός των περιτειχισμένων πόλεων).
Αυτή η τακτική οχύρωσης πόλεων, και ειδικά του τμήματος της πόλης στο οποίο κατοικούσαν οι άρχοντες ως τελευταία γραμμή άμυνας, συνεχίστηκε από τους μυκηναϊκούς χρόνους μέχρι και τον 18ο αιώνα, σύμφωνα με το el.wikipedia.org.
What a beautiful morning ✨ . #neuschwanstein #schlossneuschwanstein #neuschwansteincastle #bayern #bavaria #castle #beautifuldestination #schloss #germany #deutschland
An autumnal scene beneath the iconic Edinburgh Castle.
It is Spain's most famous castle – rumored to have inspired Disney to build the iconic Cinderella's Castle. The site atop the hill has long been a fortified place. At first it was the Romans who had a military camp there. It was replaced by a Muslim-era wooden fort which finally gave way to a Christian fortress when the lands were reconquered. But it was king John II who rebuilt the old and shabby fortress into a splendid castle that we all admire today especially the tower of John II. Later on the sharp spires were added. The castle was a place of importance: Isabella, the queen who marked the Spanish golden age, was crowned there in the 15th c. When the court moved to Madrid the castle became a prison and later housed an artillery school. In 1862 the Alcazar caught fire that destroyed the roofing, turrets and upper floors of almost every building. This is when the world learnt about the gem and restored the castle in line with exaggerated Romantic fashion that was trendy back then.
Autumn mood on for the Kriebstein castle in Saxony, Germany. The castle is known for its Treasure of Kriebstein, items made of gold, silver and porcelain as well as a an old tapestry which were found in a fireplace at one of the castle towers back in late 20th century. These precious items were evacuated here by Heinrich Graf von Lehndorf from his family castle Steinort during WWII as the Soviet forces advanced in Easter Prussia. But the man who was an officer in Hitler's army took part in July 20 plot to assassinate the nazi leader. The plot failed and Graf von Lehndorf was put to death. After WWII was over Germany handed over the treasure to the USSR as part of reparations however what was hid in the fireplace remained at the castle only to be found half a century later.
Drachenburg Castle is the largest in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany. It was built in the 19th century by an extravagant banker granted a noble title. He dreamt of a Gothic revival castle with Neo-Renaissance interiors. The castle had all the 19th century amenities like central heating that used hot air, gas lamps, spiral stairs made of standardized cast iron parts and cast iron columns. The works were completed within just 3 years but the banker never lived there. The castle served as a hotel, a Catholic school and later Adolf-Hitler school that trained Nazi executives. During WWII it came under heavy fire from the allied forces. US troops also looted the castle. A railway college was set up after the war, when it was later moved elsewhere, the castle stood abandoned. By 1970 the ruins were ready for demolition. But locals managed to find the money and restore Drachenburg.
Bouzov castle in the Czech republic. It was so fascinating that nazi Gestapo chief Himmler pressed the monks who owned it into selling the castle to him as he planned to present it to Adolf Hitler. But it happened long after the castle was built. Documents prove it was the 14th century when the gothic medieval pure defensive structure appeared to guard a local trade route. Very soon it was expanded and rebuilt to become an impenetrable stronghold. In the long run its medieval looks gave way to renaissance appearance. But round about this time it was destroyed by a blaze. It was only in the 19th century when the Grand Duke of the Teutonic knights Eugen Habsburg rebuilt the ruins in a modern Neo-Gothic style. In 2017 the Order claimed the castle back but was refused.
Hohenzollern Castle in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The 19th century castle is the third one built on the site of two previous castles. The medieval one was destroyed in the 15th century by free imperial cities of Schwabia that were subject to the Holy Roman Empire. The second castle was built some 30 years later. Its defenses were drastically reinforced to give shelter to Catholic Hohenzollern against attacks by the emperor. But after the Thirty Years war and surrender to the French troops by the end of the 18th century it was abandoned. In the 19th century Crown-Prince Frederick William IV of Prussia visited the ruins of his ancestors' castle and promised to rebuild it – in a gothic revival style.
One of the most musical castles in the world – Hradec nad Moravici in the Czech republic. Built in the 13th c. by king Premysl Otakar as an imposing Gothic castle it has become prominent musical center. The castle band has been known since the 1730s and it performed operas in the theatre hall. In 1778 the castle passed to the Prussian principal family of Lichnovský of Voštice, who adjusted its style to what was cool in the 19th c. The main building was rebuilt, the Neo-Gothic Red Castle got stables, coach rooms and mural wall. The old fortification system was demolished and a natural landscape park was laid. The Lichnovský family were friends with many sovereigns, dignitaries of European courts, political and social celebrities. The castle was visited Beethoven and Liszt. The generations of the family had good relationships with Mozart, Paganini, Humboldt and many others.
Rabati Castle was built in Georgia in the 9th century and was an important stronghold which was contested by Amir Timur's army and later by the Ottomans as they moved into the Caucasus region. Later on the Russian Imperial army successfully l fought against the Turks near the fortress. Large-scale reconstruction partially funded by Turkey started in 2011, a number of houses was restored or built anew according to old drawings. It was a win-win situation for Tbilisi and Ankara as Georgia got a great tourist spot while Turkey preserved its heritage.
One of the oldest Romanesque Spanish castles – Castillo de Loarre – was built in the 11th-12th century on the land reconquered from the Muslims. The castle abbey became an important stronghold on the border between Christians and Muslims. It is believed there was a Roman outpost there long before the castle was built. The rocky landscape was a bit of a challenge for the architects. That's why the castle's structures are scattered across the area at different elevations and surrounded by a wall to unite them all. This layout was a military advantage. The castle is protected by several curtain walls – the outer one was built in the 14th century, has 8 towers and is 172m long. The 3-floor keep with a basement was built in front of the castle and was linked to it with a wooden bridge. The castle featured in many TV shows and movies like for instance The Kingdom of Heaven by Ridley Scott.
Castle of San Giorgio was built on the ruins of an old church in the Italian city of Mantua in 1395 by the Gonzaga family. The castle which looks similar to one in Ferrara is a square building with four corner towers surrounded by a moat. There are three gates with corresponding drawbridges across it. The castle became part of the Gonzagas' Royal Palace and the residence of Isabella d'Este – one of the most famous women of the Renaissance. She favoured artists – Leonardo da Vinci among them – that turned Mantua in a truly major European cultural and artistic center. In 1815 the city was occupied by the Austrians who made a maximum security prison out of the castle where emperor's foes were kept.
Thun Castle in Switzerland was built in the 12th century by the Dukes of Zähringen on a hill that previously hosted a small fortress with a chapel. The key structure of the castle – the keep – dates back to this time. However, the keep was at least half the modern-day tower back then. Subsequently it got two more floors and during the Bernese period the iconic roof was added. It happened in the 15th century. This upper floor was once used as a prison. The castle is now a museum and the 5-storey tower has a lot on display.
Cochem castle in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany was built in the 12th century. Its oldest part is the 40m tall keep which has been towering over the surroundings for the last 1000 years. The troops led by the French king Louis XIV however had no mercy. Just like they did with many other Rhineland-Palatinate castles Cohem was destroyed. The ruins – quite picturesque at that – were spotted in the 19th century when people with money were mad about romantic castles. So a rich Berliner bought them up and built a fairytale castle.
Fantastic Pidhirtsi castle in western Ukraine near Lviv. The present-day Renaissance mansion standing on the clear-cut fortification foundation dates back to the 18th century and is surrounded by a beautiful park. Travelers who were lucky to visit it were taken aback by its beauty. Unfortunately during the Soviet times the castle was used as a tuberculosis sanatorium and was in a very poor state when Ukraine became independent. The castle was a setting for a number of Soviet films when directors needed to recreate Europe – so it featured in the Soviet adaptation of The Three Musketeers for example.
Château de Pierrefonds was originally a medieval castle built in the 12th century in France's Picardy. The first castle was rebuilt in the 14th century. But this 'new' fortification was almost completely destroyed by troops sent by Cardinal Richelieu in the 17th century. The owner of the castle – François-Annibal d'Estrées – was against king Louis XIII and when his party lost the man lost his castle. However it was hell of a task to destroy it. Holes were made in its walls and towers, roofs were removed, exterior works were razed to the ground. The ruins were picturesque. In the 19th century Napoleon III decided to bring the castle back to life. And it was French writer Prosper Mérimée who voice the idea. He saw the castle as a great example of a knight's home. Remember baron du Vallon de Bracieux de Pierrefonds – a fictional character in The Three Musketeers by Dumas? Could any other castle suit Porthos' better?
Looks like France, doesn't it? In fact it is Goluchow castle, a Renaissance style castle built in the 16th century in Poland. It served as a residence and a fortress for Polish magnates. By mid-19th century the castle was seriously damaged. The owners carried out restoration and reconstruction works which turned the once run-down structure into a French renaissance castle with Romantic traits. The residence is surrounded by a large landscape park. The last owners of the castle were the famous Czartoryski family who kept it as their property till WWII. When the war ended the castle was partially destroyed. New polish authorities restored it and made it part of the National Museum in Poznan.
Gernstein Castle in Italy, South Tyrol. The present day castle was built in the 19th century over the ruins of the 12th century castle which were bought by a Prussian nobleman. He ordered them rebuilt in the neo-Romanesque style. Interestingly, the man who was behind the construction bore the name of von Gerstein-Hohenstein (although he had no links to the original owners of the castle). Back in the 12th century the medieval castle protected an important route leading to the Isarco valley and a couple of copper mines in the vicinity. It is now privately owned and is closed to public. The only thing you can enjoy there is a picturesque landscape around the castle that will make you shoot tons of photos.
Chateau de Chillon in Switzerland that gained world-wide fame thanks to British poet Lord Byron. He was so inspired by a story of an inmate kept in the castle on Lac Leman – or Geneva lake – that he wrote his famous poem The Prisoner of Chillon. The castle dates back to the 12th century when this land belonged to the Counts of Savoy. They controlled the path between the Alps and the lake. By the 13th century the counts took under their control even more lands, which are now a huge chunk of French-speaking part of Switzerland. By that time they made the castle their summer residence, expanded and reinforced it. However it was abandoned some 100 years later and that when the Bernese seized it. They upgraded it militarily and for the next two and a half centuries the castle became a mighty fortress with an arsenal and a prison.
Taufers Castle or Castello di Tures is a beautiful medieval castle in South Tyrol, Italy. The castle is so attractive and picturesque that several directors chose it as a setting for their films like Roman Polanski who shot The Fearless Vampire Killers here. It was built in the 13th century and belonged to the von Taufers family. Originally a wall built on a high cliff protected inner strictures like a tall watch-tower, a residential house and other auxiliary houses. It was a Romanesque ensemble, which transformed into a well-protected Gothic compound after it was acquired by the von Fieger family in the 15th century. At that time the castle was reinforced with towers, tower gates and drawbridges which are still there today. The castle has 64 rooms out of which about two dozen can be visited on a guided tour. Starting from the 17th century the Taufers Castle was gradually deteriorating for some 300 years.
Medieval Eilean Donan castle in Scotland, UK. Built on an island in Loch Duich in the 13th century the castle was meant to protect the lands against vikings. It was a place where the Scottish king Robert the Bruce took refuge during his war of independence from the English rule. This picturesque castle turned into ruins by the 20th century and was restored to its glory in the 1920-30s. Before the restoration works began a stonemason shared his dream with the owner of the castle ruins. He said "he saw, in the most vivid detail, exactly the way the castle originally looked".
Pernstejn Castle near Brno in South Moravia, the Czech Republic. The castle was built in the 13th c and belonged to once powerful Czech Pernstejn family whose coat of arms still adorns it. Originally it was a small building with a palace and a bergfrid tower Barborka. But the might of the Pernstejn family grew year by year and so did the financial possibilities. In the 16th c. the castle changed its medieval gothic looks and turned into a Renaissance fortress. This is when the family ran out of money and had to sell it due to outstanding debts. Other owners did not change much in the castle and this is why it is considered one of the most authentic and best preserved in the country. A legend says that Pernstejn has a White Lady ghost of its own who appears on the grounds,