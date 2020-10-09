View this post on Instagram

It is Spain’s most famous castle – rumored to have inspired Disney to build the iconic Cinderella’s Castle. The site atop the hill has long been a fortified place. At first it was the Romans who had a military camp there. It was replaced by a Muslim-era wooden fort which finally gave way to a Christian fortress when the lands were reconquered. But it was king John II who rebuilt the old and shabby fortress into a splendid castle that we all admire today especially the tower of John II. Later on the sharp spires were added. The castle was a place of importance: Isabella, the queen who marked the Spanish golden age, was crowned there in the 15th c. When the court moved to Madrid the castle became a prison and later housed an artillery school. In 1862 the Alcazar caught fire that destroyed the roofing, turrets and upper floors of almost every building. This is when the world learnt about the gem and restored the castle in line with exaggerated Romantic fashion that was trendy back then. Photo by @hectorfdezgarres 😍👍🙏🏻 . Алькасар де Сеговия, пожалуй, самый знаменитый замок Испании. Именно им, как говорят, вдохновился Дисней, когда создавал замок Золушки. Место на вершине холма было укреплено еще с римских времен: на руинах римского лагеря в исламские времена был построен деревянный форт. Когда земли были у мавров отвоеваны, форт был перестроен. Cвоим внешним видом замок обязан Хуану II, тому самому, в честь которого названа самая известная башня замка. Замок был важным церемониальным местом – тут короновалась Изабелла, при которой было время расцвета Испании. А когда двор переехал в Мадрид, в замке устроили тюрьму, а потом школу артиллеристов. В середине 19в пожар уничтожил все постройки, но именно тогда о нем узнал весь мир, архитекторы восстановили его в романтическом стиле. . #alcazardesegovia #сеговия #alcázardesegovia #instacastle #instacastles #castlesofeurope #spanishcastle #europeancastles #castleonthehill #castlesoftheworld #castlearchitecture #medievalworld #medievalcastle #medievalcastles #medievalfortress #средневековыйзамок #средневековаяархитектура #medievalarchitecture #замкимира #castlesofinstagram #castillosdeespaña #castillomedieval