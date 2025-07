Συγκίνηση στο πρώτο φιλικό της Λίβερπουλ μετά τον θάνατο του Ζότα (pics+vid)

Momento arrepiante no Deepdale 🥺

Todo o estádio em uníssono canta o You’ll Never Walk Alone em homenagem a Diogo Jota e André Silva ❤#sporttvportugal #FUTEBOLnaSPORTTV #Preston #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/QOpTesXRXo

Ahead of Liverpool’s first preseason friendly, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were commemorated by Championship side Preston North End with a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

The club also laid a wreath in front of the away supporters. ❤#LiverpoolFC #diogojota… pic.twitter.com/lbnSJykgOA

