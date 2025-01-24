Παρασκευή 24 Ιανουαρίου 2025
24.01.2025
Νέα θανατηφόρα παράσυρση πεζού στη Μεσογείων, βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο
24.01.2025
Φωτιά σε εγκαταστάσεις μεταφορικής στην Α’ ΒΙΠΕ στον Βόλο
Alter Ego Media: Board Announcement About the Initial Public Offering
Alter Ego Media: Board Announcement About the Initial Public Offering

The ticker symbol of the share is “AEM”. The entry trading price of the Company’s shares is €4.00 per share, equal to the offering price that was set.

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

«ALTER EGO MEDIA S.A.»

(the “Company”) 

EXTENDS ITS GRATIDUDE

to the investors for their response to the recent public offering in the context of its share capital increase and for the listing of the Company’s ordinary, registered, voting shares on the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (“ATHEX”).

In addition, we extend our gratitude for their services to

Piraeus bank

Euroxx securities

the Issue Advisors

Eurobank

Piraeus bank

Euroxx securities

the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners

National Bank of Greece

Alpha Bank

    the Lead Underwriters

the Underwriters

Optima bank

Attica Bank

Souriadakis Tsimpris Law Firm and Deloitte Audit Firm S.A., which acted on behalf of the Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners and the Issue Advisors.

The Company’s Board of Directors announces that, the total proceeds raised from the share increase by payment in cash and abolition of the pre-emption right of existing shareholders (“Increase“), through a public offering (“Public Offering“), before the deduction of the issuance expenses, amount to €56,996,000 in total.

After deducting the estimated issuance expenses of an amount of €6,196k, the total net proceeds raised from the Public Offering (“Net Proceeds Raised”) amount to €50,800k and will be used by the Company, in accordance with section 4.1.4 “Reasons for the Offering and Use of Proceeds” of the Prospectus dated 14.01.2025, within twenty-four (24) months from the date of certification of the Increase, for the financing of the Company’s investment plan, which includes (i) acquisitions and investments in third-party companies and investments in Alter Ego Ventures Single-Member S.A., (ii) investments in technology, facilities, and fixed assets, as well as (iii) content production and acquisition of intellectual property rights for audiovisual content, and finally (iv) the Company will use any amount not allocated to the uses under (i) to (iii) of the net proceeds of the Increase as working capital after the expiration of 24 months from the date of certification of the Increase.

The Company’s management declares that the funds raised from the Increase will be held, until their disbursement for the aforementioned purposes, in the Company’s deposit bank accounts, denominated in euros. Furthermore, these funds may be invested in short-term low-risk placements, such as, by way of example but not limited to, time deposits and repurchase agreements.

In accordance with the applicable legislation, articles 4.1.1 and 4.1.2 of the ATHEX Regulation, as well as the decisions 10Α/1038/30.10.2024 of the Board of Directors of the ATHEX and 8/754/14.04.2016 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission, as each in force, the Company will notify the ATHEX and the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission about the use of the funds raised from the Offering until the final disposal of the raised funds. In addition, the Company undertakes that for any changes in the use of Net Proceeds Raised, it will comply with the provisions of article 22 of Law 4706/2020 and will inform the investors, the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission and the ATHEX, in accordance to the provisions of the Capital Markets legislation.

Information to investors about the use of the Net Proceeds Raised is effected through the website of the ATHEX and the one of the Company.

The Company informs that, the Listings and Market Operation Committee of the ATHEX at its meeting dated 24.01.2025 approved the listing to trading of all the Company’s shares on the Regulated Securities Market of the ATHEX. The Company’s shares are held in a dematerialised form and will be registered in the Share and the Securities Account in the Dematerialised Securities System, as provided by each beneficiary in the context of its participation in the Public Offering. The registration of all Company shares, 56,996,000 ordinary, registered, voting shares, (i.e., the 42,747,000 existing ordinary, registered, voting shares, the 14,249,000 new, ordinary, registered, voting shares from the Increase, in the Shares and Securities Accounts of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialised Securities System will be completed on Friday, 24.01.2025.

ON MODAY, JANUARY 27th, 2025 COMMENCES THE TRADING OF 56,996,000 ORDINARY, REGISTERED, VOTING, SHARES OF THE COMPANY  ON THE REGULATED MARKET OF THE ATHENS EXCHANGE.

The ticker symbol of the share is “AEM”. The entry trading price of the Company’s shares is €4.00 per share, equal to the offering price that was set.

KallitheaJanuary 24th2025

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Οι τελικοί του Αυστραλιανού Όπεν και η δήλωση του Τζόκοβιτς που κανείς δεν ήθελε να ακούσει (vids)
Ολοκληρώνεται η φετινή διοργάνωση με τους τελικούς σε γυναίκες και άνδρες, αλλά η δήλωση του Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς στη συνέντευξη Τύπου επισκιάζει τα πάντα…

Επιχειρήσεις
Όμιλος AKTOR: Υπερκαλύφθηκε η Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου

Όμιλος AKTOR: Υπερκαλύφθηκε η Αύξηση Μετοχικού Κεφαλαίου

Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη 24.01.25

Χάσμα δεξιοτήτων ΑΙ στα σχολεία - Σε χειρότερη θέση τα φτωχότερα παιδιά

Το έλλειμα ψηφιακών δεξιοτήτων μεταξύ των δασκάλων, καθώς και η απουσία της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης από τα σχολεία και την εκπαιδευτική πολιτική προκαλεί ένα χάσμα δεξιοτήτων AI.

Παράταση παραστάσεων για το «Brokeback mountain» στο θέατρο Κνωσσός
Το «Brokeback mountain», το γεμάτο ευαισθησία διήγημα της Άννι Πρου για την περίπλοκη αγάπη ανάμεσα σε δύο καουμπόηδες που κράτησε μια ζωή έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστό από την ομώνυμη κλασική πλέον κινηματογραφική ταινία.

Νέες ταινίες: Από το μυαλό του Μπομπ Ντίλαν μέχρι το αδικημένο διαμάντι από την Ινδία «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως»

Η βιογραφία του Μπομπ Ντίλαν «A Complete Unknown» και το δράμα της «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως» της εκπληκτικής Παγιάλ Καπάντια είναι τα δύο φιλμ που ξεχωρίζουν αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83
Known as the ‘General’ by fans, former footballer Mimis Domazos suffered a cardiac arrest several days ago and passed away on Friday, January 24 at the age of 83.

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Χάσμα δεξιοτήτων ΑΙ στα σχολεία – Σε χειρότερη θέση τα φτωχότερα παιδιά
Το έλλειμα ψηφιακών δεξιοτήτων μεταξύ των δασκάλων, καθώς και η απουσία της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης από τα σχολεία και την εκπαιδευτική πολιτική προκαλεί ένα χάσμα δεξιοτήτων AI.

