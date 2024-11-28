Πέμπτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024
28.11.2024 | 16:55
Έξι συλλήψεις για τη ληστεία της χρηματαποστολής στο Λαύριο
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2024 | 12:25
Στρατιώτες του Ισραήλ πυροβολούν πολίτες που επιστρέφουν στον νότο - «Παραβιάστηκε η εκεχειρία»
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2024 | 12:14
Λήξη συναγερμού για τη βόμβα στο Δικαστικό Μέγαρο Θεσσαλονίκης
European Parliament Endorses Von der Leyen’s New Commission
English edition 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 13:06

European Parliament Endorses Von der Leyen’s New Commission

“Today is a good day for Europe,” the President of the European Commission said in a post on X regarding the approval over her proposed College of Commissioners

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Γαλλία: Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία δανείζεται ακριβότερα από την Ελλάδα

Γαλλία: Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία δανείζεται ακριβότερα από την Ελλάδα

Spotlight

The European Parliament gave its approval to Ursula von der Leyen’s new College of Commissioners on Wednesday, ensuring that her team at the helm of the European Commission is set to take office on December 1. The vote marks the beginning of Von der Leyen’s second term as President of the European Union’s executive body.
According to Reuters, a majority of 370 lawmakers voted in favor of the new Commission, while 282 opposed it, signaling a clear endorsement of Von der Leyen’s leadership amid complex challenges both within Europe and on the global stage. The formal appointment of the new Commission will be completed through a qualified majority vote by the European Council.

“Today is a good day for Europe,” the President of the European Commission said in a post on X.

Von der Leyen has pledged an ambitious agenda for her first 100 days in office. Key priorities include proposals to advance the EU’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, strengthening European defense capabilities, presenting a vision for the future of EU agriculture, and delivering reports on the bloc’s planned enlargement.

Von der Leyen had announced the new composition back in September, which consist of six executive vice presidents, four women and two men, with 11 women in total on the Commission, making up 40% of its composition.

Among the President’s new college of Commissioners is Greece’s Apostolos Tzitzikostas, an economist from Greece’s ruling New Democracy party and affiliated with the European People’s Party, who was appointed Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism. In her presentation she added that Tzitzikostas will be “responsible for mobility of goods and people. These are essential sectors for our competitiveness but also for our transitions for connecting people and driving local economies.”

Source: tovima.com

Κατώτατος μισθός: Πυρ ομαδόν από τα σωματεία εργαζομένων στην Επιτροπή της Βουλής
Οικονομία

Πυρ ομαδόν από τα σωματεία για τον κατώτατο μισθό

Καταπέλτης ήταν οι εκπρόσωποι των εργαζομένων στη συζήτηση για το νομοσχέδιο που ορίζει ότι ο βασικός μισθός θα αναπροσαρμόζεται με αλγόριθμο. «Θέλουμε πίσω τις Συλλογικές Συμβάσεις» επέμειναν.

Διεθνή
Γαλλία: Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία δανείζεται ακριβότερα από την Ελλάδα
Γαλλία: Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία δανείζεται ακριβότερα από την Ελλάδα
Οικονομία
Goldman Sachs: Ελλάδα, Ισπανία και Πορτογαλία πήγαν κόντρα στη… μοίρα [γραφήματα]

Goldman Sachs: Ελλάδα, Ισπανία και Πορτογαλία πήγαν κόντρα στη… μοίρα [γραφήματα]

Φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο 28.11.24

«Πέντε χρόνια άδικων φορολογικών επιλογών δεν διορθώνονται με μπαλώματα», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

«Αναρίθμητοι συμπολίτες μας έχασαν το επίδομα θέρμανσης γιατί τους αποκλείει το τεκμήριο που αυθαίρετα και οριζόντια νομοθετήσατε», τόνισε ο Πάρις Κουκουλόπουλος, απευθυνόμενος στην κυβέρνηση

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα 2030
inTown
Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς
inTickets 28.11.24

Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς

Η ταινία που εμπνεύστηκε ο Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του '70 και ρίσκαρε την περιουσία του για να ολοκληρώσει, είναι επιτέλους εδώ. Έπος ή το καπρίτσιο ενός μεγάλου σκηνοθέτη; Ιδού η απορία.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 28.11.24

Ο Δημοσθένης Παπαδόπουλος σκηνοθετεί τη «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» του Τενεσί Ουίλιαμς στο Θέατρο Αθηνά

Η «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» ανέβηκε πρώτη φορά το 1957 στη Νέα Υόρκη σε σκηνοθεσία Ηλία Καζάν και έγινε μεγάλη κινηματογραφική επιτυχία με πρωταγωνιστές την Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ και τον Πολ Νιούμαν.

Σύνταξη
Κουκουλόπουλος: Πέντε χρόνια άδικων φορολογικών επιλογών δεν διορθώνονται με μπαλώματα
Φορολογικό νομοσχέδιο 28.11.24

«Πέντε χρόνια άδικων φορολογικών επιλογών δεν διορθώνονται με μπαλώματα», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

«Αναρίθμητοι συμπολίτες μας έχασαν το επίδομα θέρμανσης γιατί τους αποκλείει το τεκμήριο που αυθαίρετα και οριζόντια νομοθετήσατε», τόνισε ο Πάρις Κουκουλόπουλος, απευθυνόμενος στην κυβέρνηση

Σύνταξη
Αδειάζουν τα… γραφεία των “μεγάλων” του ΧΑ, καρότο και μαστίγιο στις τράπεζες, ο μετασχηματισμός του ΑΒ, το μπόνους των υπαλλήλων του Υπ. Εργασίας και η Σέβη Βολουδάκη

Αδειάζουν τα… γραφεία των “μεγάλων” του ΧΑ, καρότο και μαστίγιο στις τράπεζες, ο μετασχηματισμός του ΑΒ, το μπόνους των υπαλλήλων του Υπ. Εργασίας και η Σέβη Βολουδάκη

Η ελληνοτουρκική πολιτική του Τραμπ

Η ελληνοτουρκική πολιτική του Τραμπ

Γιατί ο Καραμανλής δεν ενδιαφέρεται για την Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας

Γιατί ο Καραμανλής δεν ενδιαφέρεται για την Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας

Πέντε ελληνικά πιάτα με αυγά ανάμεσα στα καλύτερα του κόσμου

Πέντε ελληνικά πιάτα με αυγά ανάμεσα στα καλύτερα του κόσμου

Black Friday: Βρες το νέο σου smartphone

Black Friday: Βρες το νέο σου smartphone

Αληθινή μαρτυρία: Επιζώσα ενδοοικογενειακής βίας σπάει τη σιωπή της

Αληθινή μαρτυρία: Επιζώσα ενδοοικογενειακής βίας σπάει τη σιωπή της

Παντρεμένοι VS singles: Ποιοι γερνούν γρηγορότερα;

Παντρεμένοι VS singles: Ποιοι γερνούν γρηγορότερα;

Αφήνουμε τα παιδιά να πάρουν τον έλεγχο

Αφήνουμε τα παιδιά να πάρουν τον έλεγχο

Έφοδος της Αστυνομίας σε κομμωτήριο που παρείχε και ροζ υπηρεσίες

Έφοδος της Αστυνομίας σε κομμωτήριο που παρείχε και ροζ υπηρεσίες

Πέμπτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024