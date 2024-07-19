Σάββατο 20 Ιουλίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.07.2024 | 23:37
«Έπεσαν» Facebook, Instagram και Messenger
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.07.2024 | 23:14
Διακοπές ρεύματος: Πού εντοπίζονται προβλήματα
Operation ‘Paper Dragon’ Uncovers Major Retail Tax Evasion Scam
English edition 19 Ιουλίου 2024 | 22:30

Operation ‘Paper Dragon’ Uncovers Major Retail Tax Evasion Scam

Unrecognizable QR codes on receipts given to customers for their purchases led to initial complaints and subsequent Operation Paper Dragon

Greece’s tax bureau on Thursday announced that it has “netted” no less than 287 Chinese-owned retail businesses – mostly apparel and footwear – involved in systemic tax evasion, part of an investigation code-named operation “Paper Dragon”. Results of the investigation were presented by Giorgos Pitsilis, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE or IAPR), as the tax bureau is official called, indicative of its seriousness.

Pitsilis described a complex and inter-locking network of entrepreneurs, accountants and even an IT company involved in tax evasion and avoidance. He said tax auditors were first notified by anonymous complaints against a business based in the northeast city of Komotini, another in the central city of Larissa and a third with a branch in Thessaloniki.

According to reports, it was unrecognizable QR codes on cash register receipts given to customers for their purchases that generated the first complaints.

A further investigation revealed that a local software company with a Greek national as its legal representative was involved with all 287 audited businesses, along with two Chinese nationals residing in Slovakia. The latter two are charged with providing technical expertise to shop-owners in order to rig their cash registers.

Some of the 287 businesses scrutinized by the tax bureau’s in operation Paper Dragon have another 10 to 15 outlets around Greece, leading authorities to calculate millions of euros in uncollected VAT remittances and corporate taxes.

AADE debuted a new app last January to combat tax evasion and VAT avoidance. Specifically, users can download the app to check whether the receipts they are given are genuine or fake.

The app, called “Appodixi” enable consumers to file complaints with their own personal data or anonymously.

The Appodixi application is accessible via mobile phone, and more than 250,000 users downloaded it in the weeks after its debut.

Dependent upon on AADE’s algorithms, complaints are prioritized and automatically channelled to tax authorities for further investigation.

English edition

Euronews Highlights Greek Beach Crackdown Success
English edition 19.07.2024

Euronews Highlights Greek Beach Crackdown Success

In the pursuit of restoring beach accessibility for all, Euronews highlights the crucial role of local citizens using the MyCoast app to report violations, while the app identifies compliant businesses.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece ‘Adorns’ Paris in Tourism Campaign
English edition 08.07.2024

Paris 2024 Olympics: Greece ‘Adorns’ Paris in Tourism Campaign

The Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) realized its “out of home” campaign – from May 24 to June 13 – aimed at attracting the dynamic French audience and the millions of visitors set to arrive in Paris for the Olympic Games.

