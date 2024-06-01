Σάββατο 01 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.06.2024 | 13:22
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις την Κυριακή στο κέντρο της Αθήνας λόγω ποδηλατικού αγώνα
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.06.2024 | 08:09
Φρίκη στο Πήλιο: Εντοπίστηκε άτομο σε φλεγόμενο αυτοκίνητο
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΕΥΡΩΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2024
ΤΕΜΠΗ
Record Air Routes to Bring Record Number of Americans to Athens
English edition 01 Ιουνίου 2024 | 12:33

Record Air Routes to Bring Record Number of Americans to Athens

Notably, the season has been extended, with American Airlines starting flights from New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia a month earlier.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Il Postino

Το γλυκό «μέλι»… του efood και η Tsantalis που μένει στα αζήτητα

Το γλυκό «μέλι»… του efood και η Tsantalis που μένει στα αζήτητα

Spotlight

Americans are expected to arrive in Athens this year in record-breaking numbers, as air connections between Greece and North America reaching an all-time high. For instance, flights to Athens International Airport (AIA) from the United States will average every two hours during the peak summer season with Norse Atlantic Airways the latest entry on the the Athens-US routes.

Norse Atlantic Airways has further boosted the routes to and from Athens from the United States as of Thursday.

Founded by Norwegian shipping magnate Bjorn Tore Larsen in March 2021, Norse joins Emirates, American Airlines, United and Delta in linking Greece’s largest and busiest airport to America.

With the addition of Norse, there are now five airlines connecting Athens to the US, including Emirates with year-round service. This summer’s schedule boasts 82 weekly departures at the peak of the season, up from 67 in the summer of 2023, with 12 daily departures.

Notably, the season has been extended, with American Airlines starting flights from New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia a month earlier. Delta began flights from Boston, and United from Washington, 15 days earlier.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Το «καλό μήνα» του Ολυμπιακού με τον Τζολάκη και την κούπα του Conference League
Ποδόσφαιρο

Το «καλό μήνα» του Ολυμπιακού με τον Τζολάκη και την κούπα του Conference League

Ο Ολυμπιακός ευχήθηκε μέσα από τα social media του καλό μήνα με τον πρωταγωνιστή της ανάρτησης να είναι ο Κωνσταντίνος Τζολάκης.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Il Postino

Το γλυκό «μέλι»… του efood και η Tsantalis που μένει στα αζήτητα

Το γλυκό «μέλι»… του efood και η Tsantalis που μένει στα αζήτητα

Επιχειρήσεις

Motor Oil: Το road map για τις επενδύσεις των 350 εκατ. στο υδρογόνο

Motor Oil: Το road map για τις επενδύσεις των 350 εκατ. στο υδρογόνο

inStream

Τεχνολογία 01.06.2024

Μελέτη υποστηρίζει ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη διδάσκεται «να χειραγωγεί και να εξαπατά» τους ανθρώπους

«Η αντιμετώπιση του προβλήματος είναι ζωτικής σημασίας για να διασφαλιστεί ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη θα λειτουργεί ως μια ευεργετική τεχνολογία»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ευρωεκλογές 01.06.2024

Τον πήχη στη δεύτερη θέση θέτει ο Ανδρουλάκης – «Να ανοίξει ο δρόμος για ισχυρή κυβερνητική επιλογή»

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης υποστηρίζει πώς το χαρτί της αστάθειας που προσπαθεί να χρησιμοποιήσει ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης είναι ένας στυγνός εκβιασμός

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Ο «επιβλητικός» Μπίσαλας, κλείδωσε ο νέος πρόεδρος στην Helleniq Energy και πώς το Παρίσι κλέβει τουρίστες από Ελλάδα

Ο «επιβλητικός» Μπίσαλας, κλείδωσε ο νέος πρόεδρος στην Helleniq Energy και πώς το Παρίσι κλέβει τουρίστες από Ελλάδα

Τι βλέπουν οι Ευρωπαίοι στις κάλπες των ευρωεκλογών

Τι βλέπουν οι Ευρωπαίοι στις κάλπες των ευρωεκλογών

Γιατί η Ελλάδα αναβάθμισε τις σχέσεις της με την Αφρική

Γιατί η Ελλάδα αναβάθμισε τις σχέσεις της με την Αφρική

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Βασιλική Τρουφάκου: Οι αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες από τον τοκετό της

Βασιλική Τρουφάκου: Οι αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες από τον τοκετό της

Καμπουριάζετε συχνά; Δείτε πώς αυτό επηρεάζει το μυαλό σας

Καμπουριάζετε συχνά; Δείτε πώς αυτό επηρεάζει το μυαλό σας

Τι σημαίνει καλή ανατροφή;

Τι σημαίνει καλή ανατροφή;

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πότε εφαρμόζεται για όλους τους καταναλωτές η μηνιαία καταμέτρηση

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πότε εφαρμόζεται για όλους τους καταναλωτές η μηνιαία καταμέτρηση

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 30.05.2024
Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
English edition 30.05.2024

Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC

From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.05.2024
Revamping the Greek Tax Administration
English edition 29.05.2024

Revamping the Greek Tax Administration

To tackle non-compliance effectively, taxpayer profiling, risk assessment, and behavior analysis tools will be utilized, bolstered by extensive data exchanges and international cooperation.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece
English edition 28.05.2024

First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece

According to reports at OT.gr, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator has procured 360,000 units and started installation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 28.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Μελέτη υποστηρίζει ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη διδάσκεται «να χειραγωγεί και να εξαπατά» τους ανθρώπους
Τεχνολογία 01.06.2024

Μελέτη υποστηρίζει ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη διδάσκεται «να χειραγωγεί και να εξαπατά» τους ανθρώπους

«Η αντιμετώπιση του προβλήματος είναι ζωτικής σημασίας για να διασφαλιστεί ότι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη θα λειτουργεί ως μια ευεργετική τεχνολογία»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τον πήχη στη δεύτερη θέση θέτει ο Ανδρουλάκης – «Να ανοίξει ο δρόμος για ισχυρή κυβερνητική επιλογή»
Ευρωεκλογές 01.06.2024

Τον πήχη στη δεύτερη θέση θέτει ο Ανδρουλάκης – «Να ανοίξει ο δρόμος για ισχυρή κυβερνητική επιλογή»

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης υποστηρίζει πώς το χαρτί της αστάθειας που προσπαθεί να χρησιμοποιήσει ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης είναι ένας στυγνός εκβιασμός

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 01 Ιουνίου 2024