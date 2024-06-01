Record Air Routes to Bring Record Number of Americans to Athens

Americans are expected to arrive in Athens this year in record-breaking numbers, as air connections between Greece and North America reaching an all-time high. For instance, flights to Athens International Airport (AIA) from the United States will average every two hours during the peak summer season with Norse Atlantic Airways the latest entry on the the Athens-US routes.

Norse Atlantic Airways has further boosted the routes to and from Athens from the United States as of Thursday.

Founded by Norwegian shipping magnate Bjorn Tore Larsen in March 2021, Norse joins Emirates, American Airlines, United and Delta in linking Greece’s largest and busiest airport to America.

With the addition of Norse, there are now five airlines connecting Athens to the US, including Emirates with year-round service. This summer’s schedule boasts 82 weekly departures at the peak of the season, up from 67 in the summer of 2023, with 12 daily departures.

Notably, the season has been extended, with American Airlines starting flights from New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia a month earlier. Delta began flights from Boston, and United from Washington, 15 days earlier.