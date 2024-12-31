Fraport Greece Says Passenger Traffic Grew 6.4% Yr-o-Yr

Fraport Greece announced that passenger traffic at the 14 regional airports managed by the company grew by 6.4% in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This growth translates into a total of 35.22 million customers.

Specifically, November 2024 was a notable month for Fraport, as a total of 876,317 passengers passed through its 14 airports, marking an 11.6% increase compared to November 2023, according to a report at OT.

On the back of the continued positive results, the company says it is planning new investments amounting to approximately €150 million.

Rapid Growth for Fraport

The positive November results for Fraport, which is traditionally considered a ‘shoulder month’, and the overall passenger traffic since the start of 2024 are attributed to the extended tourist season and a sharp rise in international arrivals.

Notably, Fraport says that many regional airports continued receiving international flights even during the first ten days of November this year.

Athens Leads Domestic Traffic

Athens led domestic passenger traffic in November, followed by the airports of Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Chania, and Rhodes. Similarly, all Fraport-managed airports performed strongly.

Among international destinations, Germany ranked first in passenger numbers and traffic share, followed by the United Kingdom, which showed nearly double its November 2023 share. The top five international destinations also included Cyprus, Italy, and Austria.

Passenger Traffic Data

From January to November 2024, Fraport Greece airports received approximately 35.2 million passengers, a 6.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023, equivalent to an additional 2 million passengers. Of this total, 7.31 million were domestic passengers (+6.4%), and 27.91 million were international passengers (+6.4%).

The company attributes the growth to its strategic development, which enhances connectivity and attracts more airlines and passengers.

The rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period in 2023 was evident across most of Fraport’s network, with Thessaloniki recording 6.85 million passengers (+4.6%), Rhodes 6.85 million (+12.9%), Santorini 2.83 million (+3.6%), and Corfu 4.32 million (+6.9%).

During the same period, the total number of flights reached 268,669, reflecting a 4.4% increase compared to 2023.

New Investments

Fraport Greece plans to implement a new investment plan for the airports of Santorini, Mykonos, Kos, and Corfu in the near future. These investments aim to enhance capacity across various areas, including baggage handling, check-in facilities, and passenger management.

The company says it invests €50-60 million in airport infrastructure, ensuring continuous upgrades. Currently, Fraport Greece is executing a €150 million investment program to upgrade runways at several of its airports, partially funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Fraport Greece is a subsidiary of Fraport AG, a global leader in airport operations based in Frankfurt, Germany. Established in 2017, Fraport Greece manages, operates, and develops 14 regional airports across Greece through a concession agreement with the Greek government lasting 40 years. These airports include popular tourist destinations such as Thessaloniki, Corfu, Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, and Chania, among others.

Source: tovima.com