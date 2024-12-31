Τρίτη 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
31.12.2024 | 09:49
Το ρόδι από την αρχαιότητα μέχρι σήμερα - Γιατί το σπάμε την Πρωτοχρονιά;
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
30.12.2024 | 15:06
Γιατί παίρνουμε αποφάσεις την Πρωτοχρονιά; – Η ιστορία του εθίμου
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ:
30.12.2024 | 15:07
Η ιστορία των πυροτεχνημάτων που λάμπουν στην αλλαγή του χρόνου
# ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΥΡΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Fraport Greece Says Passenger Traffic Grew 6.4% Yr-o-Yr
English edition 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 10:33

Fraport Greece Says Passenger Traffic Grew 6.4% Yr-o-Yr

Fraport says passenger traffic at its airports reached 35.22 million in the first 11 months of 2024, reflecting 6.4% year-on-year growth.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Η χρονιά που «ταλαιπώρησε» την αγορά – Πώς προσαρμόστηκαν στη μείωση των τιμών

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Η χρονιά που «ταλαιπώρησε» την αγορά – Πώς προσαρμόστηκαν στη μείωση των τιμών

Spotlight

Fraport Greece announced that passenger traffic at the 14 regional airports managed by the company grew by 6.4% in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This growth translates into a total of 35.22 million customers.

Specifically, November 2024 was a notable month for Fraport, as a total of 876,317 passengers passed through its 14 airports, marking an 11.6% increase compared to November 2023, according to a report at OT.

On the back of the continued positive results, the company says it is planning new investments amounting to approximately €150 million.

Rapid Growth for Fraport

The positive November results for Fraport, which is traditionally considered a ‘shoulder month’, and the overall passenger traffic since the start of 2024 are attributed to the extended tourist season and a sharp rise in international arrivals.

Notably, Fraport says that many regional airports continued receiving international flights even during the first ten days of November this year.

Athens Leads Domestic Traffic
Athens led domestic passenger traffic in November, followed by the airports of Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Chania, and Rhodes. Similarly, all Fraport-managed airports performed strongly.

Among international destinations, Germany ranked first in passenger numbers and traffic share, followed by the United Kingdom, which showed nearly double its November 2023 share. The top five international destinations also included Cyprus, Italy, and Austria.

Passenger Traffic Data
From January to November 2024, Fraport Greece airports received approximately 35.2 million passengers, a 6.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023, equivalent to an additional 2 million passengers. Of this total, 7.31 million were domestic passengers (+6.4%), and 27.91 million were international passengers (+6.4%).

The company attributes the growth to its strategic development, which enhances connectivity and attracts more airlines and passengers.

The rise in passenger numbers compared to the same period in 2023 was evident across most of Fraport’s network, with Thessaloniki recording 6.85 million passengers (+4.6%), Rhodes 6.85 million (+12.9%), Santorini 2.83 million (+3.6%), and Corfu 4.32 million (+6.9%).

During the same period, the total number of flights reached 268,669, reflecting a 4.4% increase compared to 2023.

New Investments
Fraport Greece plans to implement a new investment plan for the airports of Santorini, Mykonos, Kos, and Corfu in the near future. These investments aim to enhance capacity across various areas, including baggage handling, check-in facilities, and passenger management.

The company says it invests €50-60 million in airport infrastructure, ensuring continuous upgrades. Currently, Fraport Greece is executing a €150 million investment program to upgrade runways at several of its airports, partially funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Fraport Greece is a subsidiary of Fraport AG, a global leader in airport operations based in Frankfurt, Germany. Established in 2017, Fraport Greece manages, operates, and develops 14 regional airports across Greece through a concession agreement with the Greek government lasting 40 years. These airports include popular tourist destinations such as Thessaloniki, Corfu, Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, and Chania, among others.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Στα πρότυπα του ΝΒΑ οι ανακοινώσεις των αποφάσεων του VAR στο Carabao Cup
Ποδόσφαιρο

Στα πρότυπα του ΝΒΑ οι ανακοινώσεις των αποφάσεων του VAR στο Carabao Cup

Σε μια πρωτοπόρα απόφαση προχώρησαν στην Αγγλία όσον αφορά τις διαιτητικές αποφάσεις στο Carabao Cup.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Η χρονιά που «ταλαιπώρησε» την αγορά – Πώς προσαρμόστηκαν στη μείωση των τιμών
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Η χρονιά που «ταλαιπώρησε» την αγορά – Πώς προσαρμόστηκαν στη μείωση των τιμών
Επιχειρήσεις
MED: Άλλαξε επωνυμία και βάζει πλώρη για τον τουρισμό

MED: Άλλαξε επωνυμία και βάζει πλώρη για τον τουρισμό

inStream

Ανατριχίλα 31.12.24

Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας - Πατέρας του ενός νεκρού ο οδηγός του ΕΚΑΒ που εκλήθη στο τροχαίο στις Πρέσπες

Λύγισε ο τραγικός πατέρας όταν συνειδητοποίησε ότι επρόκειτο για το παιδί του - Σε άμορφη μάζα είχε μετατραπεί το αυτοκίνητο που ενεπλάκη στο τροχαίο στις Πρέσπες

Σύνταξη
Brangelina 31.12.24

Επιτέλους τέλος για Αντζελίνα Τζολί και Μπρατ Πιτ - Κατέληξαν σε διακανονισμό διαζυγίου

Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί και ο Μπρατ Πιτ μετά από οκτώ χρόνια και «αγεφύρωτες διαφορές» κατέληξαν σε διακανονισμό του διαζυγίου του οποίου αιτήθηκε η Αντζελίνα Τζολί το 2016.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Cold Front ‘Elena’ Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year
English edition 29.12.2024

Cold Front ‘Elena’ Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year

Cold front “Elena” is gradually subsiding, bringing clear skies to Athens by this afternoon. Access to Parnitha is now only possible via the cable car, while traffic on the Pendeli – Nea Makri ring road remains partially blocked.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Τροχαίο στις Πρέσπες: Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας – Πατέρας του ενός νεκρού ο οδηγός του ΕΚΑΒ
Ανατριχίλα 31.12.2024

Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας - Πατέρας του ενός νεκρού ο οδηγός του ΕΚΑΒ που εκλήθη στο τροχαίο στις Πρέσπες

Λύγισε ο τραγικός πατέρας όταν συνειδητοποίησε ότι επρόκειτο για το παιδί του - Σε άμορφη μάζα είχε μετατραπεί το αυτοκίνητο που ενεπλάκη στο τροχαίο στις Πρέσπες

Σύνταξη
Επιτέλους τέλος για Αντζελίνα Τζολί και Μπρατ Πιτ – Κατέληξαν σε διακανονισμό διαζυγίου
Brangelina 31.12.2024

Επιτέλους τέλος για Αντζελίνα Τζολί και Μπρατ Πιτ - Κατέληξαν σε διακανονισμό διαζυγίου

Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί και ο Μπρατ Πιτ μετά από οκτώ χρόνια και «αγεφύρωτες διαφορές» κατέληξαν σε διακανονισμό του διαζυγίου του οποίου αιτήθηκε η Αντζελίνα Τζολί το 2016.

Σύνταξη
Δημογραφικό: Στεγαστική κρίση και γενιές Υ και Ζ στην Ελλάδα
Μελέτη 31.12.2024

Όταν το δημογραφικό «συναντά» τη στεγαστική κρίση - Οι μεγάλες δυσκολίες για τις γενιές Υ και Ζ

Δημογραφικό και στεγαστική κρίση. Οι τελευταίες εξελίξεις δεν συμβάλλουν στην επίλυση μιας δύσκολης εξίσωσης που επηρεάζει μια μεγάλη ηλικιακή ομάδα.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Must Read
Τι συμβαίνει στο Τατόι, «κολλημένοι» στην Αράχωβα, τα μπόνους των Δημοσίων Υπαλλήλων, η «προίκα» του Κρητικού και οι «4» των Φυλακών

Τι συμβαίνει στο Τατόι, «κολλημένοι» στην Αράχωβα, τα μπόνους των Δημοσίων Υπαλλήλων, η «προίκα» του Κρητικού και οι «4» των Φυλακών

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
Απόρρητο