Higher Than Normal Temperatures Expected in September
15 Αυγούστου 2024

Higher Than Normal Temperatures Expected in September

Meteorologists are forecasting warmer temperatures in September after Greece reported hottest July on record.

September is expected to be hotter than normal in Southeastern Europe, which includes Greece, with experts giving a mere 11% chance of seeing lower than average temperatures that month found a report released by Meteo.gr.

The data is based on 350 possible scenarios from forecasting centers of the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service – ECMWF (Europe), UKMO (UK), Meteo-France, JMA (Japan), NCEP (US), DWD (Germany), and CMCC (Italy).

In the majority (89%) of possible scenarios, the average temperature in September is set to be higher compared to the average temps for the reference season between 1993 and 2016.

A 38% scenario forecasts temperatures in September exceeding by 1-2 Degrees C the average for the season, a 31% chance that these will be higher by 0-1 Degrees C, and a 19% possibility that temperatures will be higher than the average monthly levels by 2 Degrees C.

It should be noted that according to Meteo.gr and the National Observatory of Athens, July 2024 was the warmest month on record in Greece with extended heatwaves and temperatures exceeding the 1991-2020 average by 2.9 Degrees C.

Meanwhile, Copernicus researchers are also expecting 2024 to be the hottest year on record.

Source: tovima.com

