The cruise ship “Viking Venus”, with 680 passengers, set sail on New Year’s morning in the port of Souda, making the cruise arrivals for 2023 a success.

Most of the passengers, despite the rainy weather, visited the city of Chania and places inland.

As Dimitris Virirakis, the president of the Port Fund of the Prefecture of Chania, stated in a social media post, “in 2023, the cruise industry in Chania is expected to grow with an increase in the number of ships and passengers”.