31.01.2025 | 18:40
Συνελήφθη 48χρονος για τη δολοφονία του τοπογράφου στο Νέο Ψυχικό
Σημαντική είδηση
31.01.2025 | 19:09
Άνοιξε ο σταθμός «Ευαγγελισμός» του Μετρό
Digital Work Card Mandatory in Tourism and Hospitality by March 2025
English edition 31 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 19:07

Digital Work Card Mandatory in Tourism and Hospitality by March 2025

Employers in the tourism and hospitality industry who fail to comply with the regulation will be subject to fines of up to 10,500 euros per violation.

Greece is making the use of the digital work card mandatory in the tourism hospitality and food sectors, as of March 1, 2025. Following the implementation of the digital tool in these sectors, a total of approximately 1.5 million employees will be covered.

At the same time, the Ministry of Labor is considering reducing or exempting overtime from social security contributions for businesses that implement digital work cards.

The goal is to ensure that overtime recorded in the digital work card is not subject to social security contributions, allowing employees in these businesses to receive higher earnings while also making jobs in these sectors more attractive.

The digital work card will be applied to businesses such as hotels, accommodations, rental rooms, camping sites, and food service establishments.

Employers in the tourism and hospitality industry who fail to comply with the regulation will be subject to fines of up to 10,500 euros per violation.

The measure is already being implemented for approximately 750,000 employees nationwide including those working in banks, large supermarkets, insurance companies, security firms, and public utilities, with the total number of businesses affected estimated at 73,000.

With its expansion to the food service and tourism sectors, the number of employees covered by the work card is expected to reach approximately 1.5 million in total.

The goal of the card is to fully safeguard employees’ rights by ensuring accurate tracking of actual working hours and proper compensation. This helps combat exploitative practices such as undeclared overtime and illegal work schedule changes.

According to “Ergani,” following the implementation of the digital work card across multiple sectors, reported overtime increased by 815,509 hours compared to the years before its application.

Source: Tovima.com

Τράπεζες
S&P: Αναβαθμίζει τις ελληνικές τράπεζες – Μειώνονται οι κίνδυνοι, ενισχύονται τα κεφάλαια

S&P: Αναβαθμίζει τις ελληνικές τράπεζες – Μειώνονται οι κίνδυνοι, ενισχύονται τα κεφάλαια

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στο 5,4% η άνοδος τον Ιανουάριο – Κέρδη 15,6% στην πρώτη εβδομάδα για την Alter Ego Media

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Στο 5,4% η άνοδος τον Ιανουάριο – Κέρδη 15,6% στην πρώτη εβδομάδα για την Alter Ego Media

ΕΦΚΑ 31.01.25

Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες – αγρότες: Σταγόνα σε ξέχειλο ποτήρι οι αυξήσεις στις ασφαλιστικές εισφορές

Αυξημένες αφαλιστικές εισφορές 2,7% θα πληρώσουν φέτος οι ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες και οι αγρότες, ενώ περίπου 300.000 κινδυνεύουν να χάσουν την ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη λόγω χρεών.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας 31.01.25

Κασσελάκης: Αυτό που γίνεται στην κοινωνία είναι η αρχή του τέλους της κυβέρνησης

Ο Στ. Κασσελάκης λέει «ναι» με προϋποθέσεις σε συνεργασία με το ΠΑΣΟΚ παρότι «δεν είναι Κεντροαριστερά», όπως είπε - Αποκλείει κάθε συνεργασία με τον «αντιδημοκρατικό», σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Σύνταξη
Ρεαλισμός ή σύγχυση; 31.01.25

Τα βάζει με το «μαφιόζικο κράτος του Πούτιν» ο Βρετανός ΥΠΕΞ – «Τέλος η ειρήνη που ξέραμε»

Ο Βρετανός υπουργός Εξωτερικών Ντέιβιντ Λάμι, ξεσπάθωσε πρόσφατα εναντίον του Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, προετοιμάζοντας τους συμπατριώτες του για μια εποχή συγκρούσεων.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Θεμελιώδες βήμα» 31.01.25

Μπλόκο σε γάμους κάτω των 18 βάζει η Πορτογαλία – Για την προστασία μικρών κοριτσιών

«Το να αυξήσουμε την ηλικία του γάμου συνιστά ένα θεμελιώδες βήμα για να καταστείλουμε τους γάμους παιδιών», επισήμανε το Αριστερό Μπλοκ στην Πορτογαλία στην πρόταση νόμου που ακτέθεσε

Σύνταξη
Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe
The World Ahead 2025 29.01.2025

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
