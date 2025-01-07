Τρίτη 07 Ιανουαρίου 2025
07.01.2025 | 11:00
Η «Χώρα του χιονιού» του Γιασουνάρι Καουαμπάτα: μυθιστόρημα φτιαγμένο σαν χαϊκού
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.01.2025 | 16:01
Ναυάγιο με δύο νεκρούς μετανάστες στη Ρόδο
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.01.2025 | 12:51
Με κορονοϊό ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας – Δεν θα παραστεί στην κηδεία του Σημίτη
Greek Energy Minister Skylakakis Announces Subsidies to Mitigate Electricity Prices
English edition 07 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 13:09

Greek Energy Minister Skylakakis Announces Subsidies to Mitigate Electricity Prices

“When prices exceed a certain threshold, we intervene,” said Skylakakis

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
Spotlight

While Greek households are plagued with soaring electricity prices, the Minister of Environment and Energy Theodoros Skylakakis announced potential interventions with aim to support both households and businesses. The government’s efforts come at a time when the looming threat of Russian natural gas supply cuts hangs over Europe, raising concerns about energy security and rising costs.

Skylakakis, is anticipated to announce subsidies for residential electricity tariffs in the forthcoming days regarding bills in January, while at the beginning of next month a support scheme for business electricity bills is set to be implemented

Regarding the subsidy for electricity bills in January the minister pointed out that the providers have shown great restraint in their pricing, adding that the government also has a stable policy on electricity. “When prices exceed a certain threshold, we intervene,” said Skylakakis stressing that potential interventions will be announced the following days when referring to residential electricity tariffs.

As for subsidies for business electricity bills he said, “We will wait to see the prices for February, and then we will decide.” As Skylakakis noted, businesses will receive a one-time subsidy, which will cover the months of December and January, and, if deemed necessary, it will also extend February.

Regarding potential impacts from the suspension of Russian natural gas imports, the minister appeared reassuring with relation to the prices of Russian gas.

Skylakakis specifically iterated that he does not foresee further deterioration in prices provided that the country doesn’t experience severe weather conditions or an unexpected event occurs that cannot be predicted at present.

He noted that Europe is prepared in terms of gas supply. Regarding the impact on Greece, he clarified: “In Greece, we are covered because we also import LNG. For us, LNG is cheaper compared to Russian gas.”

Source: tovima.com

Τζολάκης, η εγγύηση: Τα 9+4 clean sheets, το 23/23 και η χρονιά της καθιέρωσης (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Τζολάκης, η εγγύηση: Τα 9+4 clean sheets, το 23/23 και η χρονιά της καθιέρωσης (vids)

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Τζολάκης κράτησε το μηδέν και στο Αγρίνιο, συνεχίζει τις υψηλές πτήσεις στη Super League και το 2025 και αποτελεί τον κορυφαίο τερματοφύλακα του πρωταθλήματος.

Εγκώμια 07.01.25

Δυο ζεστά λόγια…

Δεν υπάρχει κανείς που να θεωρεί τον εαυτό του κατώτερο και για την πιο μεγάλη τιμή

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.01.25

Οι τρεις εταιρίες που «έριξαν» τη Μπαρτσελόνα για τον Ντάνι Όλμο

Η Μπαρτσελόνα κινδυνεύει να χάσει ως ελεύθερους τους Ντάνι Όλμο και Πάου Βίκτορ, επειδή τρεις εταιρίες απέτυχαν να εκπληρώσουν τις χορηγικές συμβάσεις τους με τους "μπλαουγκράνα".

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Δεν πωλείται 07.01.25

«Η Γροιλανδία ανήκει στους Γροιλανδούς» διαμηνύει η Δανέζα πρωθυπουργός στον Τραμπ, που θέλει να την… αγοράσει

Την ίδια ώρα, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζούνιορ, ο μεγαλύτερος γιος του εκλεγμένου προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, έφτασε σήμερα στη Γροιλανδία, μέρος της επικράτειας της Δανίας

Σύνταξη
Μπάσκετ 07.01.25

Βίκτορ Γουεμπανιάμα: Αγάπη μου, μεγέθυνα το παιδί! 

Το όνομα του «εξωγήινου» Βίκτορ Γουεμπανιάμα μπαίνει ήδη σε συγκρίσεις με θρυλικά ονόματα του NBA. Οι επιδόσεις του εξωφρενικές. Βγαλμένες από σενάριο επιστημονικής φαντασίας.

Θέμης Σωτηρόπουλος
Τρίτη 07 Ιανουαρίου 2025
