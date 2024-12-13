Παρασκευή 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
13.12.2024 | 14:18
O ΕΦΕΤ ανακαλεί καπνιστή ρεγγοσαλάτα
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.12.2024 | 11:40
Στη φυλακή οι δύο Τούρκοι για τους πυροβολισμούς στη Γλυφάδα
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.12.2024 | 12:51
Έκανε βόλτα και είδε μπροστά του πτώμα - «Νόμιζα ότι ήταν σκουπίδια»
Rhodes Airport Tops Fraport Greece’s Regional Airports in 2024 Performance
English edition 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 13:40

Rhodes Airport Tops Fraport Greece’s Regional Airports in 2024 Performance

According to Fraport’s data, more than 35 million passengers (specifically 35.2 million) were handled by Fraport-managed airports during the 11 months.

Rhodes Airport topped all 14 Greek airports managed by Fraport Greece regarding its performance for the period of Jan-Nov. 2024. Collectively all of the country’s regional airports recorded a strong performance.

According to Fraport’s data, more than 35 million passengers (specifically 35.2 million) were handled by Fraport-managed airports during the 11 months, marking a 6.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

November alone, saw a notable increase of 11.6% compared to the same month last year, highlighting the airports’ overall strong performance.

It should be noted that Fraport oversees key regional the airports including Aktion, Chania, Corfu, Kavala, Kefalonia, Thessaloniki, Zakynthos, Kos, Mytilene, Mykonos, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, and Skiathos.

Based on the 11-month data, Rhodes Airport stood out amongst these regional airports for its the best performance, while the popular destination’s Mykonos Airport recorded the weakest performance.

Rhodes Airport served 6.013 million international passengers during the period, compared to 5.289 million passengers it accommodated in the same period last year, marking 13.7% increase.

In contrast, Mykonos Airport saw a 5.1% decrease, accommodating 1.069 million passengers from international flights compared to 1.127 million in 2023.

Other airports also recorded gains with Santorini Airport serving 1.54 million international passengers (+1.8%), Chania 3 million (+8.4%), Corfu 3.9 million (+6.7%), and Kos 2.7 million international passengers (+3.6%).

Thessaloniki Airport, the country’s second-busiest, handled 6.8 million passengers during the 11-month period (+4.6%), of which 2.2 million came from domestic flights and 4.6 million from international flights.

Source: tovima.com

Scope Ratings Upgrades Greek Economy to BBB
English edition 08.12.2024

Scope Ratings Upgrades Greek Economy to BBB

The Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, expressed his satisfaction with Scope’s upgrade of the Greek economy.

Σύνταξη
FinMin to Banks: ‘Don’t Get on People’s Nerves’
English edition 06.12.2024

FinMin to Banks: ‘Don’t Get on People’s Nerves’

Minister Costis Hatzidakis promised measures to deal with 3 main grievances vis-à-vis the country’s banks, namely, the spread between the paltry interest rates for deposits, as compared with rates tacked on to borrowing

Σύνταξη
