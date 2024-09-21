Registered Unemployment In Greece Down 6% in Aug. 2024

Registered unemployment in Greece totaled nearly 844,000 persons in August 2024, down 6% from the corresponding month of 2023 and down 0.6% in comparison with the previous month, July 2024, according to a press release by the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

DYPA said 53.7% of registered unemployed individuals are long-term unemployed, while 31.2% are men, and the remainder (68.8%) are women.

The 30-44 age group includes the largest number of jobless (32.9%). In terms of regions, Attica prefecture (the greater Athens-Piraeus) and cCentral Macedonia posted the highest figure for registered unemployed (nearly 304,000 and nearly 169,000 respectively).

The number of people receiving jobless benefits was 176,931 in August 2024.

Unemployment has dramatically been reduced in Greece over the past few years, especially in comparison to the bailout era (2010-18).