Τετάρτη 12 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.06.2024 | 14:25
Φωτιές σε Αλεξανδρούπολη, Διδυμότειχο και Ρόδο - Σηκώθηκαν εναέρια μέσα
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.06.2024 | 13:03
Φοιτητής αποπειράθηκε να αυτοκτονήσει - Τον έσωσαν αστυνομικοί την τελευταία στιγμή
ΕΥΡΩΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2024
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΗΛΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΜΑΡΙΟΣ
Skopelos Island in Greece Captivates French Tourists
English edition 12 Ιουνίου 2024 | 13:14

Skopelos Island in Greece Captivates French Tourists

To capture the romantic essence of “Mamma Mia,” the Municipality of Skopelos released an original music video featuring pianist Elena Xidia.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: Τι ζητά από τις εισηγμένες για την εταιρική διακυβέρνηση

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: Τι ζητά από τις εισηγμένες για την εταιρική διακυβέρνηση

Spotlight

Skopelos Island has been crowned the top spot among the six most beautiful film locations in Greece, according to a recent survey by the French travel website generationvoyage.fr. This accolade, based on reader preferences, highlights Skopelos as a unique travel destination.

Generationvoyage.fr, a popular site trusted by millions of French tourists, praises the island’s iconic church of Agios Ioannis in Kastri. Perched on a rocky islet, the church offers a stunning panorama of the Aegean Sea.

This location gained international fame as the backdrop for the film adaptation of the musical “Mamma Mia,” transforming it from a historical pirate lookout to a beloved spot for couples, nature enthusiasts, and hikers.

The Municipality of Skopelos is leveraging this fame to attract visitors from emerging markets, particularly France, which has shown a growing interest in Aegean Sea’s Sporades in recent years.

“Mamma Mia in Skopelos is not just a movie, it’s an experience. Visitors fall in love with the island’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, homemade flavors, picturesque alleys, and diverse activities, and they keep coming back as friends,” says Eva Karamesini, President of the Tourism Committee of Skopelos.

To capture the romantic essence of “Mamma Mia,” the Municipality of Skopelos released an original music video featuring pianist Elena Xidia. Her performance beside the chapel of Agios Ioannis, with the island’s turquoise waters as a backdrop, brought ABBA classics to life, inviting the traveling public to experience the magic of Skopelos.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

inSports

Εθνική Αγγλίας: Η ευκαιρία για εξιλέωση στα γήπεδα της Γερμανίας (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Εθνική Αγγλίας: Η ευκαιρία για εξιλέωση στα γήπεδα της Γερμανίας (vid)

Ποιότητα στο ρόστερ και ένα μόνιμο «It’s coming home», χαρακτηρίζουν την Εθνική Αγγλίας, όμως στο τέλος κάτι πάει στραβά.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: Τι ζητά από τις εισηγμένες για την εταιρική διακυβέρνηση

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: Τι ζητά από τις εισηγμένες για την εταιρική διακυβέρνηση

Οικονομία

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα προχωρά σε πρόωρη αποπληρωμή δανείων ύψους 8 δισ. ευρώ

Μητσοτάκης: Η Ελλάδα προχωρά σε πρόωρη αποπληρωμή δανείων ύψους 8 δισ. ευρώ

inStream

Όπως λέμε «ουάου» 12.06.2024

Η Alessandra Ambrosio με δύο εντυπωσιακές δημιουργίες Celia Kritharioti για την πορτογαλική Vogue

Και οι δύο αυτές δημιουργίες παρουσιάστηκαν για πρώτη φορά στο λαμπερό σόου του οίκου Celia Kritharioti στο Παρίσι λίγους μήνες πριν, το οποίο είχε ανοίξει η Naomi Campbell με μεγάλη επιτυχία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αγωνία για τον 59χρονο 12.06.2024

Αυτός είναι ο τουρίστας που αγνοείται στην Αμοργό - Στις έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του ελικόπτερο και drone

Μεγάλη είναι η κινητοποίηση στην Αμοργό για τον εντοπισμό του Έρικ Κάλιμπετ. Αίτημα από τις αρχές στις εταιρείες κινητής τηλεφωνίας για τον εντοπισμό του σήματος των κινητών που έχει στην κατοχή του

Μαρία Κρουστάλη
Μαρία Κρουστάλη
«Πονοκέφαλος» Ανδρουλάκη 12.06.2024

Τριγμοί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ - Πληθαίνουν οι φωνές για αλλαγή ηγεσίας

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν κατάφερε να περάσει τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και να βρεθεί στη δεύτερη θέση στις Ευρωεκλογές με αποτέλεσμα γνωστά στελέχη του να αμφισβητούν ανοιχτά την ηγεσία του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

English edition

inStream

Η Alessandra Ambrosio με δύο εντυπωσιακές δημιουργίες Celia Kritharioti για την πορτογαλική Vogue
Όπως λέμε «ουάου» 12.06.2024

Η Alessandra Ambrosio με δύο εντυπωσιακές δημιουργίες Celia Kritharioti για την πορτογαλική Vogue

Και οι δύο αυτές δημιουργίες παρουσιάστηκαν για πρώτη φορά στο λαμπερό σόου του οίκου Celia Kritharioti στο Παρίσι λίγους μήνες πριν, το οποίο είχε ανοίξει η Naomi Campbell με μεγάλη επιτυχία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αμοργός: Αυτός είναι ο 59χρονος τουρίστας που αγνοείται – Άκαρπες οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του
Αγωνία για τον 59χρονο 12.06.2024

Αυτός είναι ο τουρίστας που αγνοείται στην Αμοργό - Στις έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό του ελικόπτερο και drone

Μεγάλη είναι η κινητοποίηση στην Αμοργό για τον εντοπισμό του Έρικ Κάλιμπετ. Αίτημα από τις αρχές στις εταιρείες κινητής τηλεφωνίας για τον εντοπισμό του σήματος των κινητών που έχει στην κατοχή του

Μαρία Κρουστάλη
Μαρία Κρουστάλη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Τριγμοί μετά τις εκλογές – Πληθαίνουν οι φωνές για αλλαγή ηγεσίας
«Πονοκέφαλος» Ανδρουλάκη 12.06.2024

Τριγμοί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ - Πληθαίνουν οι φωνές για αλλαγή ηγεσίας

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν κατάφερε να περάσει τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και να βρεθεί στη δεύτερη θέση στις Ευρωεκλογές με αποτέλεσμα γνωστά στελέχη του να αμφισβητούν ανοιχτά την ηγεσία του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Τα «καρδιοχτύπια» για Σκρέκα, Σκυλακάκη και Σταϊκούρα, ο Μονεμβασιώτης σκοράρει για «Ηρακλή», το ενδιαφέρον για το Πάρκο Φυλής και τι παίζει με τον Μπόμπολα στην Ηλέκτωρ

Τα «καρδιοχτύπια» για Σκρέκα, Σκυλακάκη και Σταϊκούρα, ο Μονεμβασιώτης σκοράρει για «Ηρακλή», το ενδιαφέρον για το Πάρκο Φυλής και τι παίζει με τον Μπόμπολα στην Ηλέκτωρ

Οι μαύρες τρύπες στις συναλλαγές των πολιτών με το κράτος

Οι μαύρες τρύπες στις συναλλαγές των πολιτών με το κράτος

Αυτοί που μένουν, αυτοί που φεύγουν και αυτοί που μετακινούνται στον ανασχηματισμό

Αυτοί που μένουν, αυτοί που φεύγουν και αυτοί που μετακινούνται στον ανασχηματισμό

Οριστική σφράγιση του beach bar στη Ρόδο μετά το πάρτι στο εσωτερικό του - Προκαλεί ο ιδιοκτήτης

Οριστική σφράγιση του beach bar στη Ρόδο μετά το πάρτι στο εσωτερικό του - Προκαλεί ο ιδιοκτήτης

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Η Elizabeth Hurley έκλεισε τα 59 και μοιράστηκε τα δικά της μυστικά ομορφιάς και ευεξίας

Η Elizabeth Hurley έκλεισε τα 59 και μοιράστηκε τα δικά της μυστικά ομορφιάς και ευεξίας

Ποια γενιά κινδυνεύει περισσότερο από καρκίνο;

Ποια γενιά κινδυνεύει περισσότερο από καρκίνο;

Γυμναστική στην εφηβεία: Πόση ώρα πρέπει να γυμνάζονται οι έφηβοι

Γυμναστική στην εφηβεία: Πόση ώρα πρέπει να γυμνάζονται οι έφηβοι

Αφόρητη η κατάσταση από το αποπνικτικό κοκτέιλ καύσωνα και αφρικανικής σκόνης – Τι συστήνουν οι ειδικοί

Αφόρητη η κατάσταση από το αποπνικτικό κοκτέιλ καύσωνα και αφρικανικής σκόνης – Τι συστήνουν οι ειδικοί

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 12 Ιουνίου 2024