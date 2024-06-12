Skopelos Island in Greece Captivates French Tourists

Skopelos Island has been crowned the top spot among the six most beautiful film locations in Greece, according to a recent survey by the French travel website generationvoyage.fr. This accolade, based on reader preferences, highlights Skopelos as a unique travel destination.

Generationvoyage.fr, a popular site trusted by millions of French tourists, praises the island’s iconic church of Agios Ioannis in Kastri. Perched on a rocky islet, the church offers a stunning panorama of the Aegean Sea.

This location gained international fame as the backdrop for the film adaptation of the musical “Mamma Mia,” transforming it from a historical pirate lookout to a beloved spot for couples, nature enthusiasts, and hikers.

The Municipality of Skopelos is leveraging this fame to attract visitors from emerging markets, particularly France, which has shown a growing interest in Aegean Sea’s Sporades in recent years.

“Mamma Mia in Skopelos is not just a movie, it’s an experience. Visitors fall in love with the island’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, homemade flavors, picturesque alleys, and diverse activities, and they keep coming back as friends,” says Eva Karamesini, President of the Tourism Committee of Skopelos.

To capture the romantic essence of “Mamma Mia,” the Municipality of Skopelos released an original music video featuring pianist Elena Xidia. Her performance beside the chapel of Agios Ioannis, with the island’s turquoise waters as a backdrop, brought ABBA classics to life, inviting the traveling public to experience the magic of Skopelos.