07.06.2024 | 12:42
Οδηγός σώθηκε από φλεγόμενο αυτοκίνητο - Σοκαριστικές εικόνες
07.06.2024 | 13:24
Οι Χούθι συνέλαβαν τουλάχιστον εννέα υπαλλήλους του ΟΗΕ
07.06.2024 | 10:51
Συνελήφθη 25χρονος για εκ προθέσεως εμπρησμό στο Σέιχ Σου - Τι βρέθηκε πάνω του
Greece Secures Seat on UN Security Council
English edition 07 Ιουνίου 2024 | 12:06

Greece Secures Seat on UN Security Council

Greece secured a UN Security Council seat for 2025-2026 with 182 votes, joining Denmark, Panama, Somalia, and Pakistan.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ναυτιλία

Spotlight

Greece secured a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

Greece was elected on Thursday as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, gathering 182 votes during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly which held elections earlier today.

In addition to Greece, Denmark, Panama, Somalia, and Pakistan were elected for two-year terms to non-permanent seats on the 15-member Council.

The elected countries will start their two-year terms on Jan. 1 and will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, whose terms end on Dec. 31.

Speaking on Ant1, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said the election strengthens Greece’s position and enables it to table issues of concern. This is the third time Greece has been elected to a UN Security Council seat.

Among others, following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York earlier this week, Gerapetritis said Greece aspired “to uphold with vigor, seeking to bridge the North with the South, the East with the West… to establish a voice of reason, a voice of international law within the United Nations, ensuring that this voice, and that of all other states sharing a common understanding, can be heard.”

The two officials also discussed issues concerning the Middle East and Ukraine, a proposal for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, and the Cyprus issue.

Source: tovima.com

Ευρωεκλογές

Ευρωεκλογές: επιμένουμε στην ουσία ακόμη και όταν τα κόμματα την ξεχνούν
Editorial

Ευρωεκλογές: επιμένουμε στην ουσία ακόμη και όταν τα κόμματα την ξεχνούν

Μπροστά στις ευρωεκλογές δεν θα πρέπει να ξεχνάμε αυτά που όντως κρίνονται σε αυτές

Ναυτιλία

Επιχειρήσεις

Σπύρος Λάτσης: «Αποκωδικοποιώντας» τις κινήσεις σε EFG και Helleniq Energy

Σπύρος Λάτσης: «Αποκωδικοποιώντας» τις κινήσεις σε EFG και Helleniq Energy

