Analysts in Turkey have taken on the role of an arsonist, threatening on behalf of the Turkish government with war on Greece if it extends its territorial waters to 12 miles even south of Crete.

Turkish analyst Abdullah Agar talkin to the CNNTuRK television station about the possibility of Greece expanding its territorial waters south of Crete and, among other things, said:

“We absolutely consider the extension even for one meter beyond six miles as a violation of Turkey‘s sovereignty. In fact, it is a violation of sovereignty.”

He emphasized that “From our point of view, this is a red line and Turkey has shown its will in the past.”

And he added: “Be careful, Greece is not a country that moves on the basis of its own free will. That is the dangerous side of this story.”

The casus belli of 1995

A report by the Turkish TV station Haber Global refered to the same issue:

“The tension in relations with Greece has always been high, but it can reach an incredible point. Because there is the allegation of a plan to expand the territorial waters of Greece”.

He emphasized that “According to the news, the Mitsotakis government in March will extend territorial waters to the south and west of Crete to 12 miles”.

And he reminded: “You know that in case Greece takes this step, there is a decision of the Parliament of 1995, that Turkey will consider it as a cause of war”.

Greece then appears as the aggressor, based on the record that the Turkish government is trying to establish.

“Views of the Blue Homeland”

“The Prime Minister of Greece, Mitsotakis, has visions for the Blue Homeland. He wants to play the 12-mile card which is a cause of war,” he noted.

To “reveal” to Turkish viewers that “The goal is to limit the exclusive economic zone as defined by the memorandum between Libya and Turkey”.