Sitecore, a company active in providing integrated digital experience management software (DXP), has opened its new offices in Athens, in the Marousi area. The new offices are part of Sitecore’s $1.2 billion global investment plan that began in January 2021

It is noted that the Sitecore team now counts over 170 employees, after the successful acquisition of the Greek startup Moosend in May 2021, a company that then had a team of about 40 employees. In fact, in the context of the event, the consolidation of the Engineering Hub in Athens was also announced, which will be an integral part of the roadmap for the development of the company’s products.

The event was opened by Sitecore CEO Steve Tzikakis,of , followed by a discussion between Nasos Topakas, Chief Engineering Officer of Sitecore and Michalis Tsarbopoulos, CDO of Alpha Bank. Attendees also had the opportunity to attend the Partner Executive Panel, featuring representatives from EY, Accenture and Linakis Digital.

Sitecore maintains 30 offices worldwide with more than 2200 employees in total, has an international network of over 3,000 customers worldwide, of which over 1,300 are business customers. In Greece the company maintains a client portfolio consisting of some of the largest and most recognized brands in Greece, such as Eurobank, Alpha Bank, Kotsovolos, Sephora, Wind, Dominos, Reprise Media, Mullen Lowe, WWF, Leroy Merlin, NBG, Eurolife, KFC and others.

Investment in the workforce of Greece

Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore said: “Greece’s young, exciting and talented workforce is what attracted Sitecore to invest in this great country. And a large part of the people we employ in Greece put their heart and soul – their passion – into every product they produce and every collaboration they enter into. In addition, many companies in Greece and the surrounding regions place digital transformation high on their corporate agenda. Thanks to this, it was a perfectly logical move for Sitecore to establish a hub in Athens. Focusing on digital transformation enables businesses to reach new markets. By optimizing and diversifying digital channels, Sitecore’s domestic as well as global clients enjoy unparalleled competitive advantages. And by establishing a strong Greek presence and a local hub, Greek businesses can benefit from our unique knowledge and extensive experience to deliver advanced digital experiences to their increasingly informed customer base.”