New Turkish provocations with overflights by two pairs of F-16s on Tuesday morning over the islets of Divounia and Kamilonisi, northwest of Kasos.

Overflights took place at 10.57 and 11 at 27,000 feet.

In the meantime, the Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, responding to a question tabled in Parliament (27-06-2022) by Hellenic Solution MP Antonios Mylonakis, on the topic “Turkey is targeting rocky islands in the Aegean”, stated: “The armed Forces in accordance with the National Military Strategy carry out all the necessary security and surveillance actions of the land, sea and air space of Greek territory, contributing to the timely and effective response to any form of threat against national interests. As part of their mission, the Armed Forces are in constant readiness, possess the necessary organization, while they have and adjust the operational plan to ensure the National Defense of the homeland, against any threat, utilizing all the personnel and available means”.

According to the question, “since the beginning of the year, Ankara has planned continuous naval and air violations on the rocky islands of Octopus and Melabioi or Melantioi, between Ikaria and Mykonos, at the coordinates 37.41N 25.57E, i.e. about 30 km east of the middle of the Aegean (25th meridian). At the same time and at regular intervals, Turkish UAVs, F-16s and electronic warfare aircraft fly over these rocky islands, which are approximately 28 km from the Turkish coast and are within the range of Turkish surface-to-surface weapon systems.”

However, Mr. Panagiotopoulos observed “the more specific actions that the Armed Forces will take, cannot be communicated through the present procedure, due to their classification as “CONFIDENTIAL” and higher”.