31.01.2025
Μαχαίρωσαν αστυνομικό στη μέση του δρόμου στο Χαϊδάρι
ECB Cuts Interest Rates by 25 Basis Points
English edition 31 Ιανουαρίου 2025

ECB Cuts Interest Rates by 25 Basis Points

The ECB interest rate cuts came as Europe’s central bank is in the process of continuing its quantitative easing policy.

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η γυμναστική της στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η γυμναστική της στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Spotlight

In an expected move, the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed interest rates by 25 base points, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank announced it would retain rates unchanged.

The ECB interest rate cuts came as Europe’s central bank is in the process of continuing its quantitative easing policy.

According to the official statement by the ECB’s Governing Council, the body decided today to cut the ECB’s three key interest rates by 25 basis points. As a result, the rates on the deposit facility, main refinancing operations, and marginal lending facility will be reduced to 2.75%, 2.90%, and 3.15%, respectively, effective February 5, 2025.

This brings the ECB’s deposit rate to its lowest level since early 2023, the decision also came a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold, despite calls from President Donald Trump to significantly lower borrowing costs.

The reasoning behind the ECB governing council to cut the deposit facility rate – the interest rate banks receive when they deposit money with the central bank overnight – is grounded on its revised assessment of inflation, the dynamic of underlying inflation, and the force of monetary policy transmission.

The disinflation process is on track, the ECB Governing Council statement read. The body underlined in the statement it was determined to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at its medium-term target of 2%.

Inflation has continued to evolve in line with expert projections and is expected to return to the Governing Council’s 2% medium-term target within the year.

Source: Tovima.com

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζα Πειραιώς: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο εξαγοράς της Εθνικής Ασφαλιστικής

Τράπεζα Πειραιώς: Εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο εξαγοράς της Εθνικής Ασφαλιστικής

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η γυμναστική της στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η γυμναστική της στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Επιχειρήσεις
Χάρης Καρώνης (Viva): Ανοιχτός σε συζητήσεις με την JP Morgan – «Βλέπει» αλλαγή στάσης

Χάρης Καρώνης (Viva): Ανοιχτός σε συζητήσεις με την JP Morgan – «Βλέπει» αλλαγή στάσης

Μόλυβδος στον αέρα 31.01.25

Στην Ελλάδα βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότερες ενδείξεις βιομηχανικής ρύπανσης

Τα χυτήρια αργύρου στην αρχαία Ελλάδα απελευθέρωναν μεγάλες ποσότητες τοξικού μολύβδου. Είναι οι αρχαιότερες ενδείξεις ατμοσφαιρικής ρύπανσης στον κόσμο.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Άκαρπη 31.01.25

Η αριθμητική της δεύτερης ψηφοφορίας για ΠτΔ - Ποιοι ανέβασαν τα «παρών»

Όπως αναμενόταν άκαρπη απέβη και η δεύτερη ψηφοφορία για την εκλογή Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας - Συμμετείχαν όλοι οι βουλευτές, εκ των οποίων ψήφισαν «παρών» 52, ήτοι τρεις περισσότεροι από την πρώτη

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναθηναϊκός 31.01.25

Μπακασέτας-Σιώπης: Το παρεάκι της Τραπεζούντας αναβιώνει στο Κορωπί

Ο Μανώλης Σιώπης έρχεται στον Παναθηναϊκό για να συναντήσει ξανά τον Τάσο Μπακασέτα, με τον οποίο συνδέθηκαν με στενή φιλία όταν πανηγύρισαν τον τίτλο στην τουρκική Τραμπζονσπόρ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Fizz 31.01.25

Διάσημη ηθοποιός «έκοψε» την καλημέρα στην Ρις Γουίδερσπουν επειδή δεν της άρεσε το χιούμορ της

Η 48χρονη σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Ρις Γουίδερσπουν, σε συνέντευξή της, αποκάλυψε ότι μια πολύ γνωστή ηθοποιός έκοψε τη φιλία μαζί της, μετά τα αστεία της κατά την διάρκεια απονομής ενός βραβείου.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
inTickets 30.01.25

Νέες ταινίες: Η σκηνοθετική επιστροφή του Μελ Γκίμπσον και η «απάντηση» της Ευρώπης

Μετά από περίπου μια δεκαετία, ο Μελ Γκίμπσον επιστρέφει στην καρέκλα του σκηνοθέτη, την ώρα που η Ευρώπη «βομβαρδίζει» τις σκοτεινές αίθουσες με έξι ταινίες / ντοκιμαντέρ / animation αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe
The World Ahead 2025 29.01.2025

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
Μόλυβδος στον αέρα 31.01.2025

Στην Ελλάδα βρέθηκαν οι αρχαιότερες ενδείξεις βιομηχανικής ρύπανσης

Τα χυτήρια αργύρου στην αρχαία Ελλάδα απελευθέρωναν μεγάλες ποσότητες τοξικού μολύβδου. Είναι οι αρχαιότερες ενδείξεις ατμοσφαιρικής ρύπανσης στον κόσμο.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας: Η αριθμητική της δεύτερης ψηφοφορίας – Ποιοι ανέβασαν τα «παρών»
Άκαρπη 31.01.2025

Η αριθμητική της δεύτερης ψηφοφορίας για ΠτΔ - Ποιοι ανέβασαν τα «παρών»

Όπως αναμενόταν άκαρπη απέβη και η δεύτερη ψηφοφορία για την εκλογή Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας - Συμμετείχαν όλοι οι βουλευτές, εκ των οποίων ψήφισαν «παρών» 52, ήτοι τρεις περισσότεροι από την πρώτη

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Μπακασέτας-Σιώπης: Το παρεάκι της Τραπεζούντας αναβιώνει στο Κορωπί
Παναθηναϊκός 31.01.2025

Μπακασέτας-Σιώπης: Το παρεάκι της Τραπεζούντας αναβιώνει στο Κορωπί

Ο Μανώλης Σιώπης έρχεται στον Παναθηναϊκό για να συναντήσει ξανά τον Τάσο Μπακασέτα, με τον οποίο συνδέθηκαν με στενή φιλία όταν πανηγύρισαν τον τίτλο στην τουρκική Τραμπζονσπόρ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Διάσημη ηθοποιός «έκοψε» την καλημέρα στην Ρις Γουίδερσπουν επειδή δεν της άρεσε το χιούμορ της
Fizz 31.01.2025

Διάσημη ηθοποιός «έκοψε» την καλημέρα στην Ρις Γουίδερσπουν επειδή δεν της άρεσε το χιούμορ της

Η 48χρονη σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Ρις Γουίδερσπουν, σε συνέντευξή της, αποκάλυψε ότι μια πολύ γνωστή ηθοποιός έκοψε τη φιλία μαζί της, μετά τα αστεία της κατά την διάρκεια απονομής ενός βραβείου.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
