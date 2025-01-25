Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a prominent cleric, theologian, and scholar, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

He had recently been hospitalized in serious condition at the Evangelismos Hospital, where he had been transferred on January 3. On January 10 he underwent emergency surgery to deal with severe intestinal bleeding. He passed away early on Saturday morning.

Archbishop Anastasios’s career was dedicated to reestablishing and reorganizing the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania, which had been dissolved under the Hoxha regime. Beginning in 1992, he oversaw the formation of over 400 parishes, the rebuilding and restoration of hundreds of churches, and the establishment of theological schools, youth centers, and various social programs.

Early Life and Education

Born Anastasios Yannoulatos in Piraeus, Greece, in 1929, he studied theology at the University of Athens, graduating in 1952. During his studies, he became involved with Orthodox youth organizations. In 1959, he founded the missionary center Poreuthentes. He was ordained a deacon in 1960 and a priest in 1964, after which he began missionary work in Uganda and other parts of East Africa. He studied local dialects and initiated community-building projects before returning to Europe for postgraduate studies at the Universities of Hamburg and Marburg. There, he specialized in religious studies, ethnology, and missionary studies and taught Modern Greek at the University of Marburg.

Upon returning to Greece, he directed the Inter-Orthodox Missionary Center Poreuthentes and served as a professor at the University of Athens, eventually becoming dean of its School of Theology. He was also involved in numerous ecclesiastical, educational, and social initiatives during his academic career.

Ecclesiastical Career and Missionary Work

The Achbishop conducted missionary work in Africa, particularly in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, during his tenure as Vicar of the Holy Metropolis of East Africa.

He returned to Greece in the early 1990s before being appointed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to rebuild the Orthodox Church of Albania. There he established numerous institutions, including the Theological-Priestly School “Anastasis,” multiple youth centers, and a range of educational and social programs.

Under his leadership, the Albanian Orthodox Church rebuilt or restored over 400 buildings, including churches, monasteries, and schools. He initiated efforts to publish liturgical texts and provide charitable aid, such as food, clothing, and medicine. During the Kosovo crisis in 1999, he helped coordinate humanitarian assistance for approximately 33,000 refugees.

Peace and Interfaith Initiatives

Archbishop Anastasios participated in efforts to reduce tensions in the Balkans and improve relations between Greece and Albania. He was involved in global religious organizations, including serving as one of the presidents of the World Council of Churches and honorary president of the World Conference of Religions for Peace.

Academic and Cultural Contributions

He was fluent in multiple languages, including Greek, English, French, German, and Swahili, and studied various world religions. He authored numerous works on theology, missiology, and interfaith relations. He was a professor and dean at the University of Athens and received over 20 honorary doctorates from institutions worldwide. He was also decorated with awards from numerous organizations and governments, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor of the Hellenic Republic and similar distinctions from Orthodox Patriarchates.

Archbishop Anastasios’s work in rebuilding the Orthodox Church of Albania involved establishing social programs in education, healthcare, and rural development. His contributions also extended to connecting the Church with international organizations and fostering interfaith dialogue. He received various recognitions for his efforts, including a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.