Cold Front ‘Elena’ Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year
29 Δεκεμβρίου 2024

Cold Front ‘Elena’ Eases, Clear Skies Ring in the New Year

Cold front “Elena” is gradually subsiding, bringing clear skies to Athens by this afternoon. Access to Parnitha is now only possible via the cable car, while traffic on the Pendeli – Nea Makri ring road remains partially blocked.

After bringing snowfall to regions including Attica, Evia, Lesvos, Pelion, Boeotia, and Corinthia—where snow chains are now mandatory for safe travel—the express cold front “Elena” is gradually subsiding.

In eastern Greece, occasional cloud cover, local rain or sleet, and isolated coastal or maritime storms are anticipated. By the afternoon, these phenomena will recede to the Aegean. Meanwhile, snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of Crete. The rest of the country will enjoy mostly clear and calm weather.

  • Winds: Northerly winds will blow at 3-4 Beaufort, strengthening to 5-7 in eastern regions and reaching up to 8 Beaufort in parts of the Aegean. Gradual weakening is expected from midday onward.
  • Temperatures: Highs will remain steady, ranging from 9-11°C on the mainland, 13-14°C in the Ionian and Dodecanese, and 11-13°C in other island regions.

Regional Highlights

Athens
Cloudy with localized showers, particularly in the city’s northern and eastern parts. Skies will clear in the afternoon. Northerly winds will range from 4-6 Beaufort, with gusts up to 7 Beaufort in some eastern areas.

The road leading to Parnitha remains closed from the height of the cable car station, which now offers the only way for visitors to access the mountain. Additionally, traffic has been halted on the Pendeli – Nea Makri ring road, from the 414 Military Hospital to Agios Petros, due to ongoing weather-related conditions.

Thessaloniki
Mostly sunny with occasional morning clouds. Light northerly winds at 3-4 Beaufort.

Macedonia and Thrace
Clouds will linger in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace until the afternoon, while the rest of the region will remain mostly sunny, with brief clouds in southern Central Macedonia. Winds will vary, with 3-4 Beaufort in the west and 4-6 Beaufort (occasionally 7) in the east.

Temperatures: -4°C to 10°C, with lower values in Western Macedonia by 3-4°C.

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Mainland, and Western Peloponnese
Generally sunny with a few passing clouds. Light northerly winds at 2-4 Beaufort.

Temperatures: 13-14°C, with cooler conditions in Epirus’ interior, lower by 5-6°C.

Eastern Mainland, Evia, and Eastern Peloponnese:
Cloudy skies with light rain, especially in the north and east, clearing in the afternoon. Northerly winds will blow at 4-6 Beaufort, reaching 7 in some areas.

Temperatures: 4-11°C.

Cyclades and Crete
Overcast skies with rain, isolated storms in Crete, and snow in its mountainous areas. Northerly winds will reach 6-7 Beaufort.

Temperatures: 7-13°C, with southern Crete peaking at 15°C.

Aegean Islands and Dodecanese
Partly cloudy with scattered rain and occasional storms in the Dodecanese. Northern winds will blow at 6-7 Beaufort, occasionally reaching 8 in the morning, and easing to 5-7 Beaufort in the south.

Temperatures: Highs of 14°C in the south, slightly cooler by 2-3°C in the north.

Thessaly
Cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Winds from the north-northeast will range between 5-6 Beaufort, occasionally reaching 7 Beaufort in the Sporades before easing later in the day.

Temperatures: 0-10°C, with the Sporades ranging from 9-12°C.

New Year’s Weather Preview
For New Year’s Day, the weather is expected to remain generally clear across the country. Meteorologists forecast that 2025 will begin with temperatures nearly double today’s highs, offering a warmer start to the new year.

Source: Tovima.com

