Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World

The 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI) ranks Greece’s Attica region as the world’s seventh largest shipping center globally.

This year’s list shows the Attica region, which is driven by shipping businesses located in Piraeus and the center of Athens, moving up one place compared to 2023, to reach its highest level since 2014.

Athens/Pireaus follows Singapore, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai and Rotterdam in a list that comprises 43 shipping centers throughout the world.

According to an article at OT, the rankings examine the full range of a shipping center’s activity, such as specialized services offered by lawyers, financiers, and shipbrokers, the number of shipping companies, and port indicators such as cargo handling, draft, and the length of container berths, among others.

Additionally, the index evaluates the overall business environment, taking into account customs policies and supply chain performance.

According to the ranking, Athens, Piraeus and the Attica region boast over 1,000 shipping offices.

Source: tovima.com