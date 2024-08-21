Air Passenger Traffic Up 9.5% in Jan-Jul 2024 Period

Passenger traffic in Greece’s 39 commercial airports – 24 managed by state, 14 by Fraport Greece and the Athens International Airport (AIA) – posted an increase of 9.5% in the first seven-month period of the year compared to the corresponding January-July period of 2023, according to the provisional figures released on Tuesday by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Specifically, the number of passengers between January and July 2024 totaled 42,538,219, up from 38,833,074 in the corresponding period of 2023.

In terms of domestic and international flight arrivals and departures, an increase of 6.9% was recorded, year-on-year. Specifically, 328,272 flights were recorded over the first seven-month period of this year, compared to 306,982 in the January-July 2023 period.

Source: tovima.com