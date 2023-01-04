The execution of the Public Investment Program for 2022 is absolutely positive, wrote the Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, Yiannis Tsakiris, in a post on social media.

Specifically, the responsible deputy minister notes the following:

“2022 was a completely positive year for the execution of the Public Investment Program (PIP). The entire available budget (100%) was disbursed to the national part of the PIP, i.e. 1.696 billion euros. In the co-financed part, which includes the Operational Programs of the NSRF, the execution amounted to 6.486 billion euros (a rate of 91.30%). Together with the disbursements of the Recovery Fund resources amounting to €2.84 billion (100.97% rate) the total PDE disbursements amounted to €11.025 billion, boosting the real economy with significant resources.

It is noted that the final budget of the PIP closed increased by 1 billion euros compared to the initial budget of the 2022 PIP. Even the initial credits for the regions of the country were strengthened for the third consecutive year and were increased by 75% compared to 2019.

The payment requests to the EU for the NSRF Programs and Other Programs amounted to 3.920 billion euros, significantly boosting public revenues. It is also worth noting that Greece is the first EU member state. which sent within 2022 its first payment request for the new program period of the NSRF 2021-2027, amounting to 119.4 million euros (Transport Program 2021-2027)”.