The annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 5.9% in November 2022, compared with 6.2% in the previous month, according to the latest statistics from the Bank of Greece.

– The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 4.0% in November 2022, compared with 5.4% in the previous month.

– Deposits placed by the private sector decreased by €591 million in November 2022, compared with a decrease of €550 million in the previous month.

I. Credit to the domestic economy

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €1,188 million in November 2022, compared with a negative net flow of €639 million in the previous month.

Ι.1 Credit to the general government

In November 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to the general government was positive by €1,107 million, compared with a positive net flow of €259 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 7.4% from 7.6% in the previous month.

Ι.2 Credit to the private sector

In November 2022, the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector decreased to 5.0% from 5.3% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit was positive by €81 million, compared with a negative net flow of €898 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.1 Credit to corporations

In November 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was positive by €44 million, compared with a negative net flow of €665 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 10.4% from 11.3% in the previous month. In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations (NFCs) decreased to 10.0% from 10.8% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was positive by €34 million, compared with a negative net flow of €606 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased to 14.5% from 16.5% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was positive by €10 million, compared with a negative net flow of €60 million in the previous month.

Ι.2.2 Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships

In November 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative by €7 million, compared with a negative net flow of €80 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 0.4% from 0.7% in the previous month.

Ι.2.3 Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions

In November 2022, the monthly net flow of credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was positive by €44 million, compared with a negative net flow of €153 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -2.1% compared to -2.3% in the previous month.

II. Deposits by the domestic economy with the domestic credit institutions

In November 2022, the monthly net flow of total deposits was negative by €694 million, compared with a negative net flow of €872 million in October 2022.

ΙΙ.1 Deposits placed by the general government

In November 2022, deposits placed by the general government decreased by €104 million, compared with a decrease of €322 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -4.3%, compared with -4.9% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2 Deposits placed by the private sector

In November 2022, deposits placed by the private sector decreased by €591 million, compared with a decrease of €550 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 4.5% from 5.9% in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

In November 2022, corporate deposits decreased by €182 million, compared with a decrease of €671 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 5.4% from 11.1% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from NFCs increased by €15 million, against a decrease of €678 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by €197 million, compared with an increase of €6 million in the previous month.

ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions

In November 2022, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions decreased by €409 million, compared with an increase of €121 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained almost unchanged at 4.2% from 4.3% in the previous month.