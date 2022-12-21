A gunman opens fire in broad daylight in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni, where carefree families with young children are seated, killing two people and injuring a woman who was calmly drinking her coffee.

Two young women, sisters age 16 and 18, attack with a knife a 16-year-old woman sitting on the steps of Athens’ Syntagma Square, in the heart of the city across from Parliament.

Four criminals walk into a shop selling luxury watches in central Athens, threaten the saleswoman with a knife and steal extremely expensive watches.

All this occurred in fewer than 48 hours!

These images of violence and lawlessness cannot continue.

It seems it is equally easy for a policeman to fire a deadly gunshot at an underage Roma for not paying a 20-euro gas bill and driving off as it is difficult for police to prevent Athens from transforming into a sort of gangland Chicago.

Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos (photo) appears more able to issue fiery announcements and to chase after votes than he is in performing the role assigned to him with his portfolio – protecting citizens.

Security was always one of the highest, if not the highest, priority of the population.

Although the minister may declare that his priority is “bolstering in every city and every neighbourhood citizens’ sense of security”, citizens feel vulnerable, undefended, and at the mercy of every Mafioso, robber, and lunatic.

It is certain that this will be reflected in the polls.

If, therefore, Mr. Theodorikakos cannot meet the demands created by “weighty criminality”, let him hand over his position to someone more capable.