Motor Oil & TERNA Energy Unite to Build Greece’s First Offshore Wind Farm
English edition 28 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 11:49

Motor Oil & TERNA Energy Unite to Build Greece's First Offshore Wind Farm

This strategic move highlights both groups’ commitment to advancing Greece’s offshore wind energy sector and achieving the nation’s clean energy goals.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

NBG Sec: Το 2025 θα ξεχωρίσει η «αξία» στο χρηματιστήριο – Τα top picks

NBG Sec: Το 2025 θα ξεχωρίσει η «αξία» στο χρηματιστήριο – Τα top picks

Spotlight

Motor Oil Group and TERNA Energy Group are collaborating to develop Greece’s first Offshore Wind Farm (OWF), marking a significant step forward in the country’s renewable energy initiatives.

As part of this partnership, Motor Oil Group, through its subsidiary Motor Oil Renewable Energy (MORE), has finalized the acquisition of a 50% stake in the share capital of “Aioliki Provata Traianoupolis,” a subsidiary of TERNA Energy Group.

This strategic move highlights both groups’ commitment to advancing Greece’s offshore wind energy sector and achieving the nation’s clean energy goals.

“Aioliki Provata Traianoupolis” has secured the rights to develop a pilot Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) with a capacity of 400 MW in the waters of the Aegean Sea just south of Alexandroupolis and north of the island of Samothraki.

This groundbreaking project, set to be completed by the end of 2030, will be the first of its kind in Greece, playing a pivotal role in advancing the National Offshore Wind Development Program.

It is expected to demonstrate the significant benefits of offshore wind energy for both the national and local economy, while showcasing its compatibility with sectors such as shipping and tourism.

Through their collaboration on this landmark Offshore Wind Farm project, Motor Oil Group and TERNA Energy Group are not only strengthening their footprint in Greece’s clean energy production but also fulfilling their environmental commitments.

At the same time, they are contributing to sustainable development and driving the country’s energy transformation toward a greener future.

Αγρότες: Πληθαίνουν και ενισχύονται τα μπλόκα – Τα επόμενα βήματα
Agro-in

Πληθαίνουν τα μπλόκα σε όλη την Ελλάδα - Τα επόμενα βήματα των αγροτών

Οι αγρότες και οι κτηνοτρόφοι δηλώνουν αποφασισμένοι να κλιμακώσουν τον αγώνα τους αλλά και να δυναμώσουν την πίεσή τους προς την κυβέρνηση

