Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου 2025
No Clear Conclusion in First Round of Presidential Election in Greek Parliament
English edition 25 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 15:17

No Clear Conclusion in First Round of Presidential Election in Greek Parliament

None of the four candidates for president managed to secure the required 200 votes, and the process is set to continue in the coming days.

The first round of voting in the Greek Parliament for the election of the President of the Republic concluded without a definitive outcome. None of the four candidates managed to secure the required 200 votes, and the process is set to continue in the coming days.

The session opened with a minute of silence to honor Archbishop Anastasios of Albania, who passed away earlier in the day after a prolonged hospitalization.

Voting Breakdown and Attendance

Out of 300 Members of Parliament (MPs), 297 participated in the vote, with three absent. Some MPs submitted their votes by postal ballot. The distribution of votes among the four candidates was as follows:

  • Kostas Tasoulas: Supported by New Democracy (ND) MPs and independent MPs Antonis Samaras, Marios Salmas, Pavlos Sarakis, and Charalambos Katsivardas, Tasoulas received 160 votes.
  • Louka Katseli: Backed by SYRIZA, New Left MPs, and independents Athina Linou and Areti Papaioannou, Katseli garnered 40 votes.
  • Tasos Giannitsis: Supported by PASOK and independents Baran Burhan, Rania Thraskia, and Petros Pappas, Giannitsis received 34 votes.
  • George Kyriakou: Backed by NIKI MPs and independent Spartans MPs Giannis Dimitrokallis, Kostas Floros, Giorgos Manousos, and Dionysis Valtogiannis, Kyriakou secured 14 votes.

Additionally, 49 MPs from the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Hellenic Solution, Course for Freedom, and other independents voted “present,” effectively abstaining.

Next Steps in the Voting Process

The second round of voting is scheduled for Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. However, it is widely anticipated that this round will also fail to produce a conclusive result, as the required majority remains high.

According to parliamentary procedures, the third round of voting will require 180 votes, and the fourth round, scheduled for February 12, will lower the threshold to an absolute majority of 151 votes. Based on current projections, Kostas Tasoulas is expected to be elected in the fourth round.

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Το πιο σημαντικό ματς μέχρι τώρα στο πρωτάθλημα – Εντελώς διαφορετικό με αυτό του Κυπέλλου»
Ποδόσφαιρο

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Το πιο σημαντικό ματς μέχρι τώρα στο πρωτάθλημα – Εντελώς διαφορετικό με αυτό του Κυπέλλου»

Δηλώσεις στην Cosmote Tv έκανε ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ, ενόψει του ντέρμπι Ολυμπιακός-Παναθηναϊκός (26/1, 20:30), για την 20η αγωνιστική της Superleague.

Πρώτη Φορά Αριστερά - 10 χρόνια μετά
Μπορεί να υπάρξει δεύτερη φορά Αριστερά; Σίγουρα θα υπάρξει!
Πολιτική 25.01.2025

Μπορεί να υπάρξει δεύτερη φορά Αριστερά; Σίγουρα θα υπάρξει!

Η αποτίμηση της πρώην υπουργού Σίας Αναγνωστοπούλου για την κυβέρνηση της Πρώτης Φοράς Αριστερά, η αυτοκριτική και η ελπίδα για δημιουργία ενός προοδευτικού μετώπου με τις σημαίες της Αριστεράς, ψηλά.

Σία Αναγνωστοπούλου
Πολιτική 25.01.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 10 χρόνια μετά: Για την εναλλακτική προοπτική που δεν έγινε πράξη

Με αφορμή την επέτειο των 10 χρόνων της εκλογικής νίκης του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, ο καθηγητής του ΕΜΠ Γιάννης Μηλιός κάνει μια αποτίμηση εκείνης της περιόδου, διερευνώντας την εναλλακτική λύση που δεν υλοποιήθηκε ποτέ.

Γιάννης Μηλιός
Πολιτική 25.01.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Δέκα χρόνια μετά το ζητούμενο είναι η ανασύνθεση του προοδευτικού χώρου

Τα χρόνια των μνημονίων κυρίαρχη διαιρετική τομή, κατέστη το μνημόνιο αντιμνημόνιο. Πάνω εκεί οικοδομήθηκε η πολιτική απεύθυνση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ. H κυβερνητική του θητεία προσέφερε θετικά πράγματα στη χώρα.

Αντώνης Κοτσακάς
inTickets 24.01.25

Παράταση παραστάσεων για το «Brokeback mountain» στο θέατρο Κνωσσός

Το «Brokeback mountain», το γεμάτο ευαισθησία διήγημα της Άννι Πρου για την περίπλοκη αγάπη ανάμεσα σε δύο καουμπόηδες που κράτησε μια ζωή έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστό από την ομώνυμη κλασική πλέον κινηματογραφική ταινία.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 23.01.25

Νέες ταινίες: Από το μυαλό του Μπομπ Ντίλαν μέχρι το αδικημένο διαμάντι από την Ινδία «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως»

Η βιογραφία του Μπομπ Ντίλαν «A Complete Unknown» και το δράμα της «Όλα Όσα Φανταζόμαστε ως Φως» της εκπληκτικής Παγιάλ Καπάντια είναι τα δύο φιλμ που ξεχωρίζουν αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95
English edition 25.01.2025

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a prominent cleric, theologian, and scholar, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Σύνταξη
Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83
English edition 24.01.2025

Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83

Known as the ‘General’ by fans, former footballer Mimis Domazos suffered a cardiac arrest several days ago and passed away on Friday, January 24 at the age of 83.

Σύνταξη
Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
English edition 17.01.2025

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Σύνταξη
