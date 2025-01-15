Τετάρτη 15 Ιανουαρίου 2025
15.01.2025
Νεκρός ο άνδρας που έπεσε στις γραμμές του Μετρό στον σταθμό Εθνική Άμυνα
PM Mitsotakis Nominates Tasoulas as Next President of Greece
15 Ιανουαρίου 2025

PM Mitsotakis Nominates Tasoulas as Next President of Greece

PM Mitsotakis proposes Kostas Tasoulas, current Parliament President, as Greece’s next President.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the nation on Wednesday morning and announced that he proposes Kostas Tasoulas as the next President of Greece.

Kostas Tasoulas is currently President of the parliament. Rising through the ranks of New Democracy, Tasoulas began his parliamentary journey as an MP for Ioannina in 2000, earning re-election in successive terms and taking on roles such as Deputy Minister of National Defence (2007), Minister of Culture and Sports (2014-2015), and eventually President of the Hellenic Parliament in 2019, a position he held for three terms. His leadership extended to shaping the party’s vision as Secretary General of the Parliamentary Group (2010) and spearheading constitutional reforms in 2018. Beyond parliament, he was President of the Konstantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy.

Source: Tovima.com

