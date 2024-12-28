Κυριακή 29 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ
28.12.2024 | 21:03
Πόσο χρονών είναι ο Άγιος Βασίλης; – Από τον Άγιο Νικόλαο μέχρι την… Coca Cola
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ
28.12.2024 | 11:21
Ο Αϊ Βασίλης και η γυναίκα του – Ζευγάρι στη ζωή και στη δουλειά
ΠΡΩΤΟΧΡΟΝΙΑ
27.12.2024 | 09:12
Γιατί λέμε κάλαντα την Πρωτοχρονιά – Οι παραλλαγές των στίχων και το έθιμο
Globe Soccer Awards: Olympiacos Wins Club Revelation Award for 2024
English edition 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 20:29

Globe Soccer Awards: Olympiacos Wins Club Revelation Award for 2024

Olympiacos FC leader Evangelos Marinakis received the award in Dubai, while again expressing pride over the emergence of talented young players from the club's academies

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Ενέργεια

Ενέργεια: «Καίει» το 2025 – Το μειονέκτημα της Ευρώπης

Ενέργεια: «Καίει» το 2025 – Το μειονέκτημα της Ευρώπης

Spotlight

Olympiacos FC has been awarded the “Revelation Team of 2024” prize during the dazzling Globe Soccer Awards gala in Dubai, with the club’s visionary leader, Evangelos Marinakis, accepting the award on behalf of the popular Piraeus team.

2024 was a truly magical year for the venerable Greek team, with the “red-and-whites” having left an indelible mark on European football with victories in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Youth League finals over the past year.

As a result, Olympiacos shone in international football and picked up Revelation Team of the Year distinction at the prestigious Beyond Development Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024.
The unprecedented success by a Greek football organization on the European level in 2024 was confirmed at the awards ceremony, whicg was attended by the world’s football elite and which marked a distinct honor for the club and Marinakis.

“It was the first time for a Greek football club to be able to win a European trophy, but what was amazing is that it was the first time in UEFA history that a club won a major European trophy and also the Youth League trophy, which is a very big achievement. We played with the biggest teams in Europe – with Bayern, with Inter, with Milan. And I think that when you see that the boys from the academy, who came to the team when they were six years old, and you see them win the Champions League of Europe and at the same time this year, at 17 years old or 18 years old, they are playing in the first team, competing for the Greek League and also the Europa League…That, I think, is an amazing achievement,” Evangelos Marinakis said, who demonstrated that with patience, vision and method, dreams can become reality.

For the record: Olympiacos was also a contender for the title of Globe Soccer’s top club in the world for 2024.

Λάτσιο – Αταλάντα 1-1: O Μπρεσιανίνι κράτησε «όρθιους» τους Μπεργκαμάσκι (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Λάτσιο – Αταλάντα 1-1: O Μπρεσιανίνι κράτησε «όρθιους» τους Μπεργκαμάσκι (vid)

O Μπρεσιανίνι ισοφάρισε σε 1-1 τη Λάτσιο, στο 88ο λεπτό και κράτησε την Αταλάντα στο +1 από την Ίντερ στην κορυφή της Serie A.

Ενέργεια
Ενέργεια: «Καίει» το 2025 – Το μειονέκτημα της Ευρώπης
Ενέργεια: «Καίει» το 2025 – Το μειονέκτημα της Ευρώπης
Διεθνή
Financial Times: Πώς το America First θα μεταμορφώσει τον κόσμο το 2025

Financial Times: Πώς το America First θα μεταμορφώσει τον κόσμο το 2025

«Αποτροπή τρομοκρατίας» 29.12.24

Τηλεφωνική συνομιλία μεταξύ Μπλίνκεν - Φιντάν για την ασφάλεια Τουρκίας και Συρίας

Οι υπουργοί Εξωτερικών ΗΠΑ και Τουρκίας συνομίλησαν για όλα τα φλέγοντα ζητήματα στην Συρία, την Τουρκία και τις περιοχές υπό κουρδικό έλεγχο στην Ροτζάβα.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Μέχρι νεωτέρας 29.12.24

Η Συρία έκλεισε την πρεσβεία της στον Λίβανο - Διέφυγε ο καταζητούμενος θείος του Άσαντ

Παρότι ο Λίβανος συνέλαβε 70 συγγενείς του Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ και αξιωματικούς του καθεστώτος στον Λίβανο και τους παρέδωσε στην Συρία, διέφυγε ο καταζητούμενος θείος του.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Φυσική προστασία 26.12.24

Το χιόνι μπορεί να προξενήσει κρυοπαγήματα στις πατούσες του σκύλου μας– Πώς θα τις προστατεύσουμε

Τα παιχνίδια στο χιόνι με τον σκύλο μας είναι ό,τι πιο διασκεδαστικό, αλλά η παρατεταμένη έκθεσή του μπορεί να του προκαλέσει κρυοπαγήματα, ειδικά στις πατούσες.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
«Φαρενάιτ 451»: η δυστοπία σε μορφή graphic novel
Καίγοντας βιβλία 28.12.2024

«Φαρενάιτ 451»: η δυστοπία σε μορφή graphic novel

Επανακυκλοφορεί σε διασκευή κόμικ το εμβληματικό έργο του Ρέι Μπράντμερι «Φαρενάιτ 451», όπου ο πυροσβέστης Γκάι Μόνταγκ εξεγείρεται εναντίον της ολοκληρωτικής απαγόρευσης των βιβλίων

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Το βιβλίο της εβδομάδας 23.12.24

Ένας μαύρος Αμερικανός στο υπόγειο του Ντοστογιέφσκι

Κυκλοφορεί από τον νέο εκδοτικό οίκο «Ωκυτόκια» το μυθιστόρημα «Ο άνθρωπος που έζησε υπογείως» του Ρίτσαρντ Ράιτ, το οποίο «κόπηκε» το 1942 για να εκδοθεί τελικά μόλις το 2021 ως σταθμός της αφροαμερικανικής λογοτεχνίας

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
ΗΠΑ: Τηλεφωνική συνομιλία μεταξύ Μπλίνκεν – Φιντάν για την ασφάλεια Τουρκίας και Συρίας
«Αποτροπή τρομοκρατίας» 29.12.2024

Τηλεφωνική συνομιλία μεταξύ Μπλίνκεν - Φιντάν για την ασφάλεια Τουρκίας και Συρίας

Οι υπουργοί Εξωτερικών ΗΠΑ και Τουρκίας συνομίλησαν για όλα τα φλέγοντα ζητήματα στην Συρία, την Τουρκία και τις περιοχές υπό κουρδικό έλεγχο στην Ροτζάβα.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Συρία: Έκλεισε την πρεσβεία της στον Λίβανο – Διέφυγε ο καταζητούμενος θείος του Άσαντ
Μέχρι νεωτέρας 29.12.2024

Η Συρία έκλεισε την πρεσβεία της στον Λίβανο - Διέφυγε ο καταζητούμενος θείος του Άσαντ

Παρότι ο Λίβανος συνέλαβε 70 συγγενείς του Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ και αξιωματικούς του καθεστώτος στον Λίβανο και τους παρέδωσε στην Συρία, διέφυγε ο καταζητούμενος θείος του.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Τι συμβαίνει στο Τατόι, «κολλημένοι» στην Αράχωβα, τα μπόνους των Δημοσίων Υπαλλήλων, η «προίκα» του Κρητικού και οι «4» των Φυλακών

Τι συμβαίνει στο Τατόι, «κολλημένοι» στην Αράχωβα, τα μπόνους των Δημοσίων Υπαλλήλων, η «προίκα» του Κρητικού και οι «4» των Φυλακών

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

