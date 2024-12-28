Globe Soccer Awards: Olympiacos Wins Club Revelation Award for 2024

Olympiacos FC has been awarded the “Revelation Team of 2024” prize during the dazzling Globe Soccer Awards gala in Dubai, with the club’s visionary leader, Evangelos Marinakis, accepting the award on behalf of the popular Piraeus team.

2024 was a truly magical year for the venerable Greek team, with the “red-and-whites” having left an indelible mark on European football with victories in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Youth League finals over the past year.

As a result, Olympiacos shone in international football and picked up Revelation Team of the Year distinction at the prestigious Beyond Development Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024.

The unprecedented success by a Greek football organization on the European level in 2024 was confirmed at the awards ceremony, whicg was attended by the world’s football elite and which marked a distinct honor for the club and Marinakis.

“It was the first time for a Greek football club to be able to win a European trophy, but what was amazing is that it was the first time in UEFA history that a club won a major European trophy and also the Youth League trophy, which is a very big achievement. We played with the biggest teams in Europe – with Bayern, with Inter, with Milan. And I think that when you see that the boys from the academy, who came to the team when they were six years old, and you see them win the Champions League of Europe and at the same time this year, at 17 years old or 18 years old, they are playing in the first team, competing for the Greek League and also the Europa League…That, I think, is an amazing achievement,” Evangelos Marinakis said, who demonstrated that with patience, vision and method, dreams can become reality.

For the record: Olympiacos was also a contender for the title of Globe Soccer’s top club in the world for 2024.