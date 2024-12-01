Κυριακή 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
01.12.2024
Χωρίς τις αισθήσεις του ανασύρθηκε άνδρας μετά από φωτιά σε σπίτι στα Μέγαρα
Mitsotakis: I Gave an Explicit Order to Tachiaos to Report Karypidis' Threats to a Prosecutor
Mitsotakis: I Gave an Explicit Order to Tachiaos to Report Karypidis' Threats to a Prosecutor

The unprecedented incident of blackmail and threats issued this past week by Theodoros Karypidis of troublemaking during the opening of the Thessaloniki Metro on Saturday, but also the subsequent suspension of a two-match penalty banning spectators at a couple of Aris FC home games, and whether or not this type of extortion has an effect on his government, were questions fielded by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The latter appeared during an interview on the Ant1 channel.

“It was on my explicit order that Nikos Tachiaos denounced the threats made by Theodoros Karypidis to the relevant prosecutor,” Mitsotakis replied, reiterating that “this government will not be threatened, manipulated and will not be blackmailed by anyone, no matter how powerful they may feel”.

Asked about the suspension the disciplinary decision imposed on Aris FC, the Greek prime minister maintained that the government has no involvement in the imposition of such sports sentences.

‘I gave the order for him to appear before the prosecutor; no involvement in the sentence’

In particular, the prime minister was asked to comment on the unprecedented incident involving Theodoros Karypidis, in tandem with the fact that many people are linking the decision to suspend the sentence against Aris FC with the threats and blackmail made by its top executive, Karypidis.

“Mr. Tachiaos denounced this incident; he reported it to the prosecutor’s office upon my explicit order. This government won’t be threatened, manipulated or blackmailed by anyone, no matter how powerful they may feel. Consequently, such conduct is now the subject of a judicial investigation. Beyond that, the government does not interfere in matters relating to (sports) sentences that are imposed for misconduct that may occur at sports venues.”

“It’s unfortunate that an impression was created implying that after Karypidis’ actions a decision was taken to suspend the sentence imposed on Aris, because the government had no involvement in this issue,” Mitsotakis said.

He also took the opportunity to discuss the situation in the country’s football stadiums, claiming that major progress has been achieved.

“…I have to point out that scene from the venues is much better than it was a year ago. As you remember we went through a very difficult process, with heightened suspicion when we closed off the stadiums (to fans) … Today, we have numbered tickets, cameras and strict penalties…The stadiums are starting to look like European venues.

“If some team officials still have a mentality of ‘we’re in the Balkans here’, and that football can be manipulated by practices that belong to other eras, then they’ll be in for some very unpleasant surprises,” the Greek Prime Minister pledged.

