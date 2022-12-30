Which products saw the biggest increase?

A message of further increases for consumers is sent by the new data on producer prices to ndustry. As it turns out, producer prices in Industry showed a new significant increase in November, on an annual basis, according to the data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Service-ELSTAT.

The Overall Producer Price Index (PPI) in Industry (total of domestic and non-domestic market) with base year 2015=100.0 in November 2022 recorded an increase of 26.2% compared with November 2021. The corresponding index in November 2021 had recorded an increase of 24.5% compared with November 2020.

The Overall Producer Price Index in November 2022 recorded a decrease of 5.8% compared with October 2022. The corresponding index in November 2021 had recorded an increase of 1.1% compared with October 2021.

The average Overall Index for the twelve-month period from December 2021 to November 2022 increased by 36.4% in comparison with the corresponding index for the period from December 2020 to November 2021, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 10.5%

Annual rates of change: November 2022 compared with November 2021

The increase of 26.2% in the Overall Producer Price Index in Industry in November 2022 compared with November 2021 is on account of the annual changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:
a. 27.6% increase in the PPI of the Non-Domestic Market. More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

b. 25.8% increase in the PPI of the Domestic Market. More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

