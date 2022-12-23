A new generation of power plants is being built by PPC and private groups of the energy market seeking to cover the adequacy gaps resulting from the energy crisis and the future retirement of lignite units.

In total, the majors of the domestic energy market are investing around 2 billion. euros and come to boost electricity production by over 4 GW. The units they are preparing will not only cover the energy needs of the domestic market but also of the neighboring states, which have a large power deficit.

The PPC – DEPA – Kopelouzos alliance

“PPC – DEPA Commercial – Damco Energy” is actively in the battle, seeking to take a strong position in the new landscape of electricity generation, which was announced just yesterday.

In the first quarter of 2023, construction work on the 840 MW natural gas power plant will begin. It will be built at the Alexandroupolis Polytechnic Institute. The permit was obtained by Damco Energy of the Kopelouzos group and as announced yesterday, PPC entered with 51% of the company “Alexandroupolis Power Generation“, DEPA Commercial with 29% and Damco retains 20%. The cost of the investment is estimated at around 400 million euros and the new unit that will also receive gas from the Alexandroupolis FSRU will be ready in 2025.

GEK TERNA – MOTOR OIL

The joint unit of GEK TERNA – MOTOR OIL with a capacity of 877 MW in Komotini will be able to operate a year earlier, than planned, in 2024. The Siemens Energy gas turbine was recently received and installed and work continues as normal. The plant will operate and generate electricity with natural gas and is located a stone’s throw from the ESFA and close to the IGB pipeline.

And this unit, like PPC – DEPA – Kopelouzo, is one of the most efficient in Greece. The amount of the investment reaches 375 million euros.



Mytileneos

Mytilineos’ new 826 MW power plant in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia, is almost ready.

The plant is in trial mode and will generate electricity with natural gas and is expected to be in normal operation in the first quarter of the new year. The investment amounts to 300 million euros. And this factory is considered one of the most efficient.

It will be the first of the new generation of power plants.

Elpedison

In January, Elpedison’s two partners, Helleniq Energy and Edison, are expected to make the investment decision for the construction of the 826 MW natural gas plant.

It is manufactured in Thessaloniki at Helleniq Energy’s refineries and Elpedison, with the FSRU it plans to develop outside the co-capital, intends to supply the new factory, among other things. The investment is estimated to exceed 400 million euros.

Ptolemais 5

In the first months of the new year, the last new lignite unit of PPC will be put into normal operation.

This concerns the Ptolemaida 5 plant with a power of 660 MW, which cost about 1 billion euros.

The new unit will provide additional security to the system.