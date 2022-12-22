The cycle of investments for Digital Realty continues at an intense pace, as only a few days after the inauguration of Athens-3, and the approval of the building permit for Athens-4, the company secured an area next to the existing Athens Campus, in order to build data centers with a capacity of 15MW.

This is a logical development and move, given that a significant part of the capacity of Athens3 and Athens4 has already been allocated. After the completion of this new investment, Digital Realty’s total portfolio in Greece will include data centers with a total capacity of 37.6 MW. More specifically: Athens-1&2 (capacity 2.5MW), Athens-3 (6.8MW), Athens-4 (6.8MW and completion in 2024), Heraklion-1 (6.5MW and completion in 2025), as well as additional 15MW capacity data centers.

The plan

On the occasion of the new investment, Mr. Apostolos Kakkos, President and CEO of Digital Realty Hellas, said: “With this latest development, a personal strategic plan and vision of years is completed: To succeed in placing Greece on the global digital map, to acquire digital gravity and through it to significantly increase its competitiveness and the produced added value. I am particularly proud that Digital Realty has already become, by far, the largest data center service provider in South East Europe, with three data centers in operation and at least 3 under development, thereby creating through its investments total added economic value for Greece and its economy, which exceeds 4 billion Euros, while at the same time doubling its human resources in the next few years”.

Change of leadership

Mr. Kakkos also referred to the next day for the company, with new leadership and now under the brand name of Digital Realty, noting that: “Closing the Lamda Hellix chapter after 21 years of my continuous presence at its helm, either as head, or as a founder and shareholder, either as an owner or as an executive, I am confident that the future of the company will be bright as with the momentum of the Digital Realty brand its footprint will continue to grow and become increasingly positive, creating goodwill for its customers and people but also for the sector and the Greek economy as a whole. I am satisfied that Digital Realty agreed with my decision, but also with my proposal to pass the baton of leadership to Alexandros Behrakis, my direct partner for the last 11 years. I wish Alexandros and all the management team of the company in Greece to smoothly implement the huge investment plan that we designed and approved, but also to forge new paths by erasing additional successes in the future”

Mr. Apostolos Kakkos will be succeeded by Mr. Alexandros Behrakis, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Lamda Hellix, who has been working closely with Apostolos for the last 11 years.

Mr. Behrakis commented: “I would like to thank Apostolos for his outstanding leadership, as well as for his contribution to Greece through the development of its digital infrastructure. I look forward to continuing his legacy and further building Greece’s position as a hyper-connected gateway to Southeast Europe.”