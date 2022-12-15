Reuters on Thursday reported that the Greek government has proceeded with the early payment of 2.7 billion euros in loans extended to Athens by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), quoting an anonymous source.

Ot.gr first reported the development back in early October 2022.

According to a source in the Greek finance ministry, the loans are part of the first bailout extended to the Greek state. The same source also confirmed that the sum was paid to the ESM.

Reuters also reminded over the early payment of loans worth 28 billion euros, and extended between 2010 and 2014, by the Mitsotakis government since 2019.

If the development is confirmed, then Greece will have repaid eight billion euros out of the total of 53 billion received through the Greek Loan Facility (GLF), which mature in 2041.