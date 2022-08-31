The US President’s climate envoy John Kerry has high hopes for the Greek shipping community for the consolidation of his country’s initiatives in favor of green shipping.

During his stay in Athens, the American official, in addition to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, also met with the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou. During the meeting, the assessment was reaffirmed that the US considers Greek shipping a reliable and long-term partner for the irreplaceable services it consistently provides to the American economy.

Furthermore, there was a discussion about green shipping, the promotion of which the Greek fleet has been committed to throughout the years, as Melina Travlou has repeatedly emphasized.

It should be noted that Kerry is promoting the US initiative “Green Shipping Challenge” which concerns the energy transition. This is an initiative that was also discussed in yesterday’s meeting of the US President’s climate envoy with the Minister of Shipping Giannis Plakiotakis