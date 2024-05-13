Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

Δευτέρα 13 Μαϊου 2024
English edition 13 Μαΐου 2024 | 13:27

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

International passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) is soaring to new heights in 2024, with Americans leading the trend, as evidenced by the impressive performance of the first quarter of the current year.

In April alone, AIA saw 1,797,993 international passengers, a 21.7% increase from April 2023. Total passenger traffic for April rose by 16.3%, with domestic passengers up by 4.1%. The number of international flights surpassed 40,000 compared to 33,912 of the same month in 2023.

As for the first four months of this year the total passenger traffic at Athens Airport reached 7.7 million passengers, marking a significant increase of 16.5%.

For the first four months of 2024, AIA served 7.7 million passengers, a significant 16.5% increase. However, the growth is mainly driven by international travel, which saw a 20.2% increase in the first quarter of this year, while domestic travel rose by 8.4%.

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

AIA is set to expand its international network in 2024, adding five new destinations, seven airlines, and 18 routes. The new destinations include Shanghai (China), Brest (France), Ancona (Italy), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Sharjah (United Arab Emirates).

Source: tovima.com

Επιχειρήσεις

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πότε κληρώνει για δεύτερο placement, ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας και Elpedison

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πότε κληρώνει για δεύτερο placement, ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας και Elpedison

Ακίνητα

Ακίνητα: Ένας στους δύο ενδιαφέρεται για αγορά ακινήτου – Τι λένε για «φούσκα» και εκτός σχεδίου δόμησης

Ακίνητα: Ένας στους δύο ενδιαφέρεται για αγορά ακινήτου – Τι λένε για «φούσκα» και εκτός σχεδίου δόμησης

Συναγερμός 13.05.2024

Έκτακτα μέτρα στις ΗΠΑ για τη γρίπη των πτηνών - Ανεξέλεγκτη η επιδημία στις αγελάδες

Σωματίδια του ιού ανιχνεύονται στο 20% των δειγμάτων από γάλατα που κυκλοφορούν στην αγορά. Για την ώρα πάντως ο κίνδυνος για τον άνθρωπο παραμένει «χαμηλός».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διεθνής Οικονομία 13.05.2024

Τριετές πρόγραμμα λιτότητας ανακοίνωσε η Τουρκία - Στο 70% ο πληθωρισμός τον Απρίλιο

Το σχέδιο προβλέπει σειρά περιορισμών στον προϋπολογισμό «για το σύνολο του δημόσιου τομέα» , ορισμένοι από τους οποίους απαιτούν νομοθετικές ρυθμίσεις που θα υποβληθούν στο κοινοβούλιο

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Τένις 13.05.2024

LIVE: Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς – Κάμερον Νόρι

LIVE: Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς – Κάμερον Νόρι. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς – Κάμερον Νόρι για τη φάση των «32» του ATP Masters 1000 της Ρώμης.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
