Athens Int’l Airport: Americans Lead Total Passenger Traffic in Q1

International passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) is soaring to new heights in 2024, with Americans leading the trend, as evidenced by the impressive performance of the first quarter of the current year.

In April alone, AIA saw 1,797,993 international passengers, a 21.7% increase from April 2023. Total passenger traffic for April rose by 16.3%, with domestic passengers up by 4.1%. The number of international flights surpassed 40,000 compared to 33,912 of the same month in 2023.

As for the first four months of this year the total passenger traffic at Athens Airport reached 7.7 million passengers, marking a significant increase of 16.5%.

For the first four months of 2024, AIA served 7.7 million passengers, a significant 16.5% increase. However, the growth is mainly driven by international travel, which saw a 20.2% increase in the first quarter of this year, while domestic travel rose by 8.4%.

According to the data processed by AIA, the top 10 in foreign arrivals are dominated by Americans, followed by the British and Germans. Other top nationalities include Cypriots, Italians, French, Dutch, Israelis, Poles, and Turks.

AIA is set to expand its international network in 2024, adding five new destinations, seven airlines, and 18 routes. The new destinations include Shanghai (China), Brest (France), Ancona (Italy), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Sharjah (United Arab Emirates).

Source: tovima.com