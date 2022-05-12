Space Hellas is turning to 6G technology.

According to a company announcement, since February 2022 it is participating as a full member of the 6G Infrastructure Association (6G IA), which is the voice of the European industry for research and innovation in next generation networks and services.

The primary goal of the 6G IA is to contribute to Europe’s leading position in 5G, beyond 5G and 6G.

Space Hellas is one of the 40 Industrial Partners of the “6G Infrastructure Association” and is already participating in “closed” invitations under the 6G Smart Networks and Services (SNS) Joint Undertaking (participation in 6 proposals).

The network

SNS / 6G networks will be the basis for the development of a huge range of innovative applications. These applications are related to “smart” cities, health, production automation, “smart” electrical networks, autonomous vehicles, etc. 6G is expected to focus on the convergence of the digital and the real world, through artificial intelligence, distributed computing resources and the two-way flow of information.

6G-IA brings together a global telecommunications industry and digital operators, manufacturers, research institutes, universities, businesses and ICT Associations, carrying out a wide range of activities in strategic areas such as standardization, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industries, with the main goal of developing “trials” and successful international cooperation.

Space Hellas is constantly investing in research and development. The R & D Management of the company has to show many recognized projects at pan-European level and important collaborations, of high prestige, according to the announcement of the company.