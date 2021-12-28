The Greek government and the National Committee on COVID-19 are called upon to manage the rapidly soaring number of infections – 21,657 infections in the last 24 hours (over double yesterday’s 9,284 confirmed infections).

Of the new infections, 14 were detected at points of entry into the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed infections in Greece is 1,105,885 (50.4 percent men, with a daily rise of two percent).

There were 60 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, and since the start of the pandemic 20,557 people (95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older) have died of the disease.

Of cases confirmed over the last seven days, 195 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,644 cases have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 635 COVID-19 intubated patients (60 percent men) with a median age of 63-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 85 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while only 15 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,734 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There was a large spike in hospital admissions (17.65 percent) – 340 patients – in the last 24 hours. For the last seven days, the average daily number of hospital admissions was 324 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections was 38-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.