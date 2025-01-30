€1bln Microsoft Data Center Investment in Spata on Course

During a visit to the site, Greek Ministers of Development Takis Theodorikakos, Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, and Minister of State Makis Voridis were briefed on the progress of building a large Microsoft data center in the town of Spata in eastern Attica.

During their visit to the construction site, Yanna Andronopoulou, Microsoft’s General Manager for Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, informed the government officials the project was on schedule.

The Spata data center is the first of Microsoft’s plans to build a total of three such projects in Greece in complete alignment with the country’s regulatory framework for the timely delivery of the Cloud Region in the country.

The tech giant issued a statement reaffirming both the “Azure Cloud” complex- a public cloud computing platform providing a broad range of cloud services to businesses, and the GRforGrowth initiative within the optimal possible timeframe. The GRforGrowth program, launched in 2020, is part of the company’s broader investment strategy in Greece.

The Greek Azure Cloud region, located in Eastern Attica, will support both the public and private sectors, ensuring a seamless and immediate transition to the cloud with high-speed connectivity and instant availability. At the same time, it will provide organizations and businesses with reliable, high-performance solutions in line with Microsoft’s global Azure Cloud standards. With more than 60 zones, Azure Cloud is one of the largest and most secure networks in the world.

Looking ahead to 2025, the country is set to experience a surge in investments in IT, data centers, and telecommunications, marking a significant leap in technological infrastructure.

Additionally, Microsoft continues to support the local community in Spata through an initiative focused on education, employment, and cultural heritage. This program, developed in collaboration with the municipality, aims to address the region’s specific needs. In its first phase, 600 students from public schools and 200 local residents and workers have already received training.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the progress of the project stating: “The construction of the first of the three data centers that Microsoft is set to develop in Greece serves as tangible proof of the close collaboration between the government and the company in bringing this landmark investment to fruition. At the same time, it reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to the country.”