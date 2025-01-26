Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
26.01.2025 | 13:20
Φρίκη στην Πάτρα: Ομαδικός βιασμός ανήλικης - Παρέσυραν 16χρονη και την κακοποίησαν
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΜΙΜΗΣ ΔΟΜΑΖΟΣ
# ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Carmine Di Noia (OECD): The development of the Greek capital market has been impressive
English edition 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 14:08

Carmine Di Noia (OECD): The development of the Greek capital market has been impressive

Carmine di Noia, Director of Financial and Enterprise Affairs at OECD, congratulates Greece on its performance in recent years

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Από τα Orchestra και τα DP…am στα Cool Club: Είναι τα παιδικά ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» της αγοράς;

Από τα Orchestra και τα DP…am στα Cool Club: Είναι τα παιδικά ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» της αγοράς;

Spotlight

Over the past 15 years, Greece has made impressive strides in its capital market, reflecting the general economic improvement, says OECD Director of Economic and Business Affairs, Carmine di Noia.

Speaking to Ot.gr during his visit to our country to participate in the International Conference on Corporate Governance organised by SEV and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Mr Di Noia says that our country has made significant macroeconomic progress (although it started from a problematic starting point), as evidenced by the improvement in government bond yields compared to other EU countries.

Di Noia notes that Greece has managed its sovereign bond issuance effectively and adds that it is doing an excellent job of managing its public debt. He describes the key to growth as increasing market liquidity by diversifying the supply of equities – including through state-owned enterprises – which favor greater investor participation.

Pension reform

For Mr Di Noia, a notable reform from our country’s side is the transformation of the Greek pension system, in particular by introducing an asset-backed structure in the first two pillars. This reform has the potential to direct more funds to the equity and bond markets, strengthening both.

He also cites the example of other European countries, such as Sweden, which has a strong stock market despite a population of only 10 million, something that highlights the value of tax incentives and special investment accounts to boost market participation.

The Greek market’s emphasis on financial education is also another commendable initiative. Mr. Di Noia said that he has been in contact these days with the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Greece for our country to participate in the OECD’s PISA financial literacy assessment, adding that the next competition will take place in 2029, but the decision on our country’s participation will be made this year.

Mr Di Noia stressed that in today’s volatile environment, financial literacy is of particular importance

The global regulatory framework

The evolving nature of financial products, including cryptocurrencies, presents opportunities and challenges, as the OECD Director of Economic and Business Affairs notes. While some products align closely with traditional financial instruments and fall within existing regulatory frameworks, others remain unclear.

This ambiguity underlines the importance of transparency and investor education to avoid misunderstandings, such as, for example, the mistaken belief that cryptocurrencies are secured like bank deposits. Innovative technologies, such as blockchain, can enhance the efficiency of financial markets, but prudence is needed to mitigate risks, he stresses. Nevertheless, he notes that not everything needs to be regulated and a compromise between regulation and deregulation should be found.

Does Europe need world champions?

The question whether Europe needs global champions like the US is an important one, notes Mr Di Noia. Efficient capital markets are vital for financing large-scale projects and smoothing economic cycles, he adds. The huge amount of money raised during COVID in stocks and bonds, 7 trillion, shows that we need capital markets to smoothen the cycle when we have these dramatic events.

“It is good to have leaders in the market, but if you are a leader without followers, you are no longer a leader,” he adds. Looking back at US history, he notes that when funding for major projects was needed, having a large and robust capital market had a positive impact on growth.

EU efforts to develop a Capital Markets Union aim to bridge savings and investment between Member States, creating a more integrated and resilient financial framework.

A crucial aspect of this integration is to promote international competitiveness. The development of robust capital markets is essential to support both local and international development initiatives, which also requires striking a balance between regulation and innovation so as not to stifle market dynamism. “If you have developed capital markets, this enables citizens, taxpayers and investors to participate in the growth, not only of companies, but of the country as a whole,” he adds.

Corporate governance

Corporate governance, which was a key topic of discussion at the Conference, is not just a compliance exercise, but a cultural change for Di Noia. Effective governance promotes sustainability and diversity in organizations, creating long-term value.

While diversity initiatives often focus on gender representation on boards, broader diversity in culture, skills and thinking is equally important, he notes, adding that independent directors must have the expertise to challenge and contribute effectively to a company’s strategy.

The EU has introduced directives to improve gender diversity in business leadership, leading to significant progress in many countries, including Greece. However, these efforts need to extend beyond the boardrooms to address systemic issues such as gender pay gaps and wider inequality in the workplace, it concludes.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Σλοτ: «Για 85 λεπτά είχαμε σχεδόν τέλεια απόδοση κόντρα στην Ίπσουιτς»
Σπορ

Σλοτ: «Για 85 λεπτά είχαμε σχεδόν τέλεια απόδοση κόντρα στην Ίπσουιτς»

Απόλυτα ικανοποιημένος από την εμφάνιση της Λίβερπουλ απέναντι στην Ίπσουιτς έμεινε ο Άρνε Σλοτ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις
Από τα Orchestra και τα DP…am στα Cool Club: Είναι τα παιδικά ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» της αγοράς;
Από τα Orchestra και τα DP…am στα Cool Club: Είναι τα παιδικά ο «κρυμμένος θησαυρός» της αγοράς;
Επιχειρήσεις
Alter Ego Media: Τη Δευτέρα 27 Ιανουαρίου αρχίζει η διαπραγμάτευση της μετοχής

Alter Ego Media: Τη Δευτέρα 27 Ιανουαρίου αρχίζει η διαπραγμάτευση της μετοχής

inStream

«Ηθική δικαίωση» 26.01.25

Πλακιάς: Ευχαριστημένα είναι τα παιδιά που βλέπουν από ψηλά τον κόσμο – Υπάρχουν χειρότερα ηχητικά για τα Τέμπη

Μακάρι να μπορούσαμε κάθε Κυριακή να είμαστε στον δρόμο για να μη ξεχαστεί το θέμα», είπε ο Νίκος Πλακιάς - «Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τον κόσμο για τη στήριξη», τόνισε γιος θύματος της τραγωδίας στα Τέμπη

Σύνταξη
Rebel Yell 26.01.25

Σέρφερ, επαναστάτης, βασιλιάς και λαθρέμπορος ναρκωτικών: Πέθανε ο Μάικ Χίνσον του The Endless Summer

Ο Mάικ Χίνσον, ο βασιλιάς των κυμάτων, πρωταγωνιστής του The Endless Summer και ένας από τους πλέον επιδραστικούς σέρφερ που καβάλησαν ποτέ τις υδάτινες κορυφές αυτής της γης, πέθανε σε ηλικία 82 ετών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ελλάδα 26.01.25

Κλιμακώνουν τις κινητοποιήσεις οι αγρότες - Αυξάνονται τα τρακτέρ σε Ημαθία, Κιλκίς και Πέλλα

Οι αγρότες δεν έχουν προχωρήσει σε αποκλεισμούς δρόμων, ωστόσο η στρατηγική τους παραμένει σαφώς δυναμική και ενδεχομένως προορίζεται να κλιμακωθεί αν δεν ικανοποιηθούν τα αιτήματά τους.

Σύνταξη
Αναζωπύρωση 26.01.25

Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρά του ισραηλινού στρατού στον νότιο Λίβανο - Τι λέει ο ΟΗΕ

Κάτοικοι επιχειρούν από το πρωί να επιστρέψουν στον νότιο Λίβανο, ωστόσο, όπως είχε προαναγγείλει ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, το Ισραήλ δεν έχει αποχωρήσει παρά τα όσα προβλέπει τη συμφωνία εκεχειρίας

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
inTickets 24.01.25

Παράταση παραστάσεων για το «Brokeback mountain» στο θέατρο Κνωσσός

Το «Brokeback mountain», το γεμάτο ευαισθησία διήγημα της Άννι Πρου για την περίπλοκη αγάπη ανάμεσα σε δύο καουμπόηδες που κράτησε μια ζωή έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστό από την ομώνυμη κλασική πλέον κινηματογραφική ταινία.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95
English edition 25.01.2025

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a prominent cleric, theologian, and scholar, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Σύνταξη
Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83
English edition 24.01.2025

Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83

Known as the ‘General’ by fans, former footballer Mimis Domazos suffered a cardiac arrest several days ago and passed away on Friday, January 24 at the age of 83.

Σύνταξη
Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
English edition 17.01.2025

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Πλακιάς: Ευχαριστημένα είναι τα παιδιά που βλέπουν από ψηλά τον κόσμο – Υπάρχουν χειρότερα ηχητικά για τα Τέμπη
«Ηθική δικαίωση» 26.01.2025

Πλακιάς: Ευχαριστημένα είναι τα παιδιά που βλέπουν από ψηλά τον κόσμο – Υπάρχουν χειρότερα ηχητικά για τα Τέμπη

Μακάρι να μπορούσαμε κάθε Κυριακή να είμαστε στον δρόμο για να μη ξεχαστεί το θέμα», είπε ο Νίκος Πλακιάς - «Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τον κόσμο για τη στήριξη», τόνισε γιος θύματος της τραγωδίας στα Τέμπη

Σύνταξη
Σέρφερ, επαναστάτης, βασιλιάς και λαθρέμπορος ναρκωτικών: Πέθανε ο Μάικ Χίνσον του The Endless Summer
Rebel Yell 26.01.2025

Σέρφερ, επαναστάτης, βασιλιάς και λαθρέμπορος ναρκωτικών: Πέθανε ο Μάικ Χίνσον του The Endless Summer

Ο Mάικ Χίνσον, ο βασιλιάς των κυμάτων, πρωταγωνιστής του The Endless Summer και ένας από τους πλέον επιδραστικούς σέρφερ που καβάλησαν ποτέ τις υδάτινες κορυφές αυτής της γης, πέθανε σε ηλικία 82 ετών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Αγρότες: Αυξάνονται τα τρακτέρ σε Ημαθία, Κιλκίς και Πέλλα – Τι ζητούν
Ελλάδα 26.01.2025

Κλιμακώνουν τις κινητοποιήσεις οι αγρότες - Αυξάνονται τα τρακτέρ σε Ημαθία, Κιλκίς και Πέλλα

Οι αγρότες δεν έχουν προχωρήσει σε αποκλεισμούς δρόμων, ωστόσο η στρατηγική τους παραμένει σαφώς δυναμική και ενδεχομένως προορίζεται να κλιμακωθεί αν δεν ικανοποιηθούν τα αιτήματά τους.

Σύνταξη
Λίβανος: Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρά του ισραηλινού στρατού στα νότια – Τι λέει ο ΟΗΕ
Αναζωπύρωση 26.01.2025

Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρά του ισραηλινού στρατού στον νότιο Λίβανο - Τι λέει ο ΟΗΕ

Κάτοικοι επιχειρούν από το πρωί να επιστρέψουν στον νότιο Λίβανο, ωστόσο, όπως είχε προαναγγείλει ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, το Ισραήλ δεν έχει αποχωρήσει παρά τα όσα προβλέπει τη συμφωνία εκεχειρίας

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Φως στο αδιέξοδο της οικοδομής, το «τάμα» του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης, μια… Ελλάδα σε αέριο πουλά η Energean, τι γυρεύουν οι Γερμανοί στο Μαξίμου, το ερώτημα για την Μπάρμπα Στάθης

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Συντάξεις: Ερχονται αναδρομικά σε χιλιάδες δικαιούχους - Ποιοι και πόσα θα λάβουν

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Ο Δένδιας και η απόκρουση ενός σμήνους από drones

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Γαλλίδες: 5 κομμάτια που δεν αποχωρίζονται τον χειμώνα για αψεγάδιαστο στιλ

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Ποιος είναι ο συνδυασμός που κάνει το έντερο «χαρούμενο»

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Γιατί τα παιδιά δοκιμάζουν επικίνδυνα challenges στα social;

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

Πως μηδενίζεται ο φόρος για ανείσπρακτα ενοίκια - Οι δυο κινήσεις που πρέπει να γίνουν από τους ιδιοκτήτες

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 26 Ιανουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο