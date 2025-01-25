Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου 2025
25.01.2025
Σεισμός 3,6 Ρίχτερ στη Σαντορίνη
Σημαντική είδηση:
25.01.2025
Βροχερός ο καιρός το Σάββατο - Πού θα σημειωθούν καταιγίδες
Driving License Issuance and Renewal Now Online
English edition 25 Ιανουαρίου 2025

Driving License Issuance and Renewal Now Online

The process for issuing and renewing Greek car and motorcycle driving licenses has been streamlined with the introduction of an online application.

The process for issuing and renewing Greek car and motorcycle driving licenses has been streamlined with the introduction of an electronic application system available at gov.gr.

As announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Vassilis Economou, citizens can now apply online for both initial issuance and renewal of all driving license categories, including amateur car licenses (Category B) and all motorcycle licenses.

This initiative reduces physical presence requirements, simplifies procedures by minimizing bureaucratic obstacles, and significantly shortens processing times for evaluations and license issuance.

Deputy Minister Vassilis Economou stated that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing public services and improving citizens’ quality of life. “With this specific initiative, we are taking another step towards the modernization of our services and digital transformation, offering citizens the opportunity to complete the process of issuing a driving license quickly and without unnecessary hassle,” he said.

“The new procedure contributes substantially to the reduction of bureaucracy, while at the same time facilitating the daily lives of citizens, saving time. This decision comes in response to a mature and timeless request from citizens, proving that our priority is to respond immediately to their needs and improve their quality of life through modern and innovative solutions.”

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95
English edition 25.01.2025

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania Dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a prominent cleric, theologian, and scholar, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Σύνταξη
Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83
English edition 24.01.2025

Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83

Known as the ‘General’ by fans, former footballer Mimis Domazos suffered a cardiac arrest several days ago and passed away on Friday, January 24 at the age of 83.

Σύνταξη
Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism
English edition 17.01.2025

Greece Votes on Bill to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The bill, introduced by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global tourism leader by advancing sustainable tourism practices.

Σύνταξη
