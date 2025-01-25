Driving License Issuance and Renewal Now Online

The process for issuing and renewing Greek car and motorcycle driving licenses has been streamlined with the introduction of an electronic application system available at gov.gr.

As announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Vassilis Economou, citizens can now apply online for both initial issuance and renewal of all driving license categories, including amateur car licenses (Category B) and all motorcycle licenses.

This initiative reduces physical presence requirements, simplifies procedures by minimizing bureaucratic obstacles, and significantly shortens processing times for evaluations and license issuance.

Deputy Minister Vassilis Economou stated that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing public services and improving citizens’ quality of life. “With this specific initiative, we are taking another step towards the modernization of our services and digital transformation, offering citizens the opportunity to complete the process of issuing a driving license quickly and without unnecessary hassle,” he said.

“The new procedure contributes substantially to the reduction of bureaucracy, while at the same time facilitating the daily lives of citizens, saving time. This decision comes in response to a mature and timeless request from citizens, proving that our priority is to respond immediately to their needs and improve their quality of life through modern and innovative solutions.”