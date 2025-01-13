Δευτέρα 13 Ιανουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.01.2025 | 16:11
Διακοπή κυκλοφορίας στη λεωφόρο Πάρνηθας λόγω χιονόπτωσης
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.01.2025 | 15:14
Ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ιαπωνία - Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι
# ΛΟΣ ΑΝΤΖΕΛΕΣ
# ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΥΡΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Labor Shortage in Greece: Vacant Job Positions Costing the Economy Millions
English edition 13 Ιανουαρίου 2025 | 17:13

Labor Shortage in Greece: Vacant Job Positions Costing the Economy Millions

Data show that specific sectors are facing particular challenges in filling job positions, with the primary sector struggling to find working hands.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εδειξε χαρακτήρα και κράτησε τις στηρίξεις – Άλμα 13% για τον ΟΛΘ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εδειξε χαρακτήρα και κράτησε τις στηρίξεις – Άλμα 13% για τον ΟΛΘ

Spotlight

Labor shortage in Greece, estimated to be around 200,000 vacant job positions, has a significant impact on certain sectors but also imposes a high cost on the Greek economy as a whole, a fact that institutional bodies and entrepreneurs emphasize at every opportunity.

According to data from ELSTAT and Eurostat for the third quarter of 2024, vacant job positions in the secondary and tertiary sectors in Greece amount to 48,813. The largest gaps are observed in education (11,642 job openings), trade (8,447), public administration and defense (6,903), and hospitality and accommodation (6,345).

In addition to these, there are approximately 120,000 vacant positions in the primary sector (agriculture, livestock farming, fisheries, etc.), bringing the total – based on the above figures – to nearly 170,000.

The question is what is the financial cost of these vacant job positions to the Greek economy.
As Giorgos Koutroumanis, the former Minister of Labor and Social Security emphasizes the real cost for each unfilled job position is estimated at 7,500 euros annually for the state coffers.

Approximately 5,400 euros is lost in contributions, while lost income tax revenue is estimated at 800 euros annually. Additionally, there are losses from indirect taxes, calculated at around 1,300 euros per year.

“These funds are essentially missing from EFKA and the economy as a whole,” says the former minister.

Data show that specific sectors are facing particular challenges in filling job positions, with the primary sector struggling to find working hands.

Koutroumanis highlights the severity of the situation in the primary sector stressing that there is no development model for rural areas. “Greek agriculture is characterized by small plots, which result in high costs, low production, and consequently small incomes,” he adds.

A portion of the vacant job positions in the primary sector is filled by seasonal workers from third countries arriving to Greece based on bilateral agreements signed with their governments, including laborers from Albania, Pakistan, Egypt, and Bangladesh. However, the coverage rate is not particularly high, with approximately one in three positions remaining unfilled.

An Alpha Bank chief economist argues that recent experience underscores the critical need to address labor shortages in specific sectors, such as the primary sector and tourism. He stresses the importance of expanding efforts to fill vacant positions, particularly during peak periods, by utilizing both seasonal workers and integrating migrants already in the country into the formal labor market.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
Οι βίοι αντίθετοι για Λοντίγκιν-Ντραγκόβσκι στα ντέρμπι αιωνίων
Ποδόσφαιρο

Οι βίοι αντίθετοι για Λοντίγκιν-Ντραγκόβσκι στα ντέρμπι αιωνίων

Πάντα κάτι συμβαίνει και ο Μπαρτλομιέι Ντραγκόβσκι δεν παίζει εναντίον του Ολυμπιακού, με συνέπεια ο Γιούρι Λοντίγκιν να υπερασπίζεται την εστία του Παναθηναϊκού.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εδειξε χαρακτήρα και κράτησε τις στηρίξεις – Άλμα 13% για τον ΟΛΘ
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εδειξε χαρακτήρα και κράτησε τις στηρίξεις – Άλμα 13% για τον ΟΛΘ
Οικονομία
Ασφάλιστρα υγείας: Ποιους όρους βάζουν οι ασφαλιστικές για να ψαλιδίσουν τις αυξήσεις

Ασφάλιστρα υγείας: Ποιους όρους βάζουν οι ασφαλιστικές για να ψαλιδίσουν τις αυξήσεις

inStream

Κόβουν την ανάσα 13.01.25

Βιβλική καταστροφή από τις φωτιές στο Λος Άντζελες - Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από ελικόπτερο της Πυροσβεστικής

Οι φλόγες καταπίνουν τα πάντα στο Λος Άντζελες και το σκηνικό μοιάζει βγαλμένο από ταινία θρίλερ - Το Πασίφικ Παλισέιντς έχει μετατραπεί σε κρανίου τόπο

Σύνταξη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.01.25

Αποδέχεται την πρόταση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας η Λούκα Κατσέλη

Όπως τόνισε η Λούκα Κατσέλη σε ανακοίνωσή της, «ο θεσμικός ρόλος του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας ως εκπροσώπου της χώρας και εγγυητή της ομαλής λειτουργίας της δημοκρατίας είναι ιδιαίτερα σημαντικός».

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα 13.01.25

Σχηματάρι: Βίντεο λίγο μετά το τροχαίο δυστύχημα – Η δεξαμενή νερού που προσπάθησε να αποφύγει ο αστυνομικός

Ο 48χρονος αστυνομικός διευθυντής και η σύζυγός του αν και φορούσαν κράνος έχασαν τη ζωή τους όταν έπεσαν πάνω στα προστατευτικά κάγκελα στην εθνική οδό κοντά στο Σχηματάρι

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.25

Λανς: Ο «φρουρός» του Φώτη Ιωαννίδη που 400πλασίασε την αξία του

Η πιο τρανταχτή απόδειξη της άψογης λειτουργίας των γαλλικών συστημάτων σκάουτινγκ, είναι η ραγδαία άνοδος της εμπορικής αξίας του Λευκορώσου κεντρικού αμυντικού της Λανς, Αμπουκοντίρ Κουσάνοφ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.25

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Παναιτωλικός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Παναιτωλικός, για την 18η αγωνιστική της Supeleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.25

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Λεβαδειακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – Λεβαδειακός, για την 18η αγωνιστική της Supeleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη Cosmote Sport 1.

Σύνταξη
Κρίσιμες ώρες 13.01.25

Πλησιάζει η συμφωνία για εκεχειρία στη Γάζα - Τι λένε ΗΠΑ, Χαμάς, Ισραηλινοί αξιωματούχοι

Υπάρχει αισιοδοξία στα εμπλεκόμενα μέρη στις συνομιλίες για εκεχειρία στη Γάζα ότι αυτή τη φορά θα υπάρξει συμφωνία ανάμεσα σε Ισραήλ και Χαμάς

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inScience
Συντηρητική στροφή 13.01.25

Meta και Amazon κόβουν τα προγράμματα συμπερίληψης – Νέα συνάντηση Τραμπ και Ζάκερμπεργκ

Ο Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ συνεχίζει την επίθεση φιλίας στον Τραμπ καθώς οι αμερικανικές επιχειρήσεις προετοιμάζονται για ισχυροποίηση των συντηρητικών φωνών.

Σύνταξη
inTown
inTickets 11.01.25

«Υπάρχω» και όσο υπάρχεις θα υπάρχω

Το «Υπάρχω» με πρωταγωνιστή τον Χρήστο Μάστορα κάνει μια στάση σε όλα τα καθοριστικά σημεία της ζωής του Στέλιου Καζαντζίδη - με μαεστρία και διαύγεια.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
English edition
inStream
Λος Άντζελες: Βιβλική καταστροφή από τις φωτιές – Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από ελικόπτερο της Πυροσβεστικής
Κόβουν την ανάσα 13.01.2025

Βιβλική καταστροφή από τις φωτιές στο Λος Άντζελες - Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από ελικόπτερο της Πυροσβεστικής

Οι φλόγες καταπίνουν τα πάντα στο Λος Άντζελες και το σκηνικό μοιάζει βγαλμένο από ταινία θρίλερ - Το Πασίφικ Παλισέιντς έχει μετατραπεί σε κρανίου τόπο

Σύνταξη
Λούκα Κατσέλη: Αποδέχεται την πρόταση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.01.2025

Αποδέχεται την πρόταση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας η Λούκα Κατσέλη

Όπως τόνισε η Λούκα Κατσέλη σε ανακοίνωσή της, «ο θεσμικός ρόλος του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας ως εκπροσώπου της χώρας και εγγυητή της ομαλής λειτουργίας της δημοκρατίας είναι ιδιαίτερα σημαντικός».

Σύνταξη
Σχηματάρι: Βίντεο λίγο μετά το τροχαίο δυστύχημα – Η δεξαμενή νερού που προσπάθησε να αποφύγει ο αστυνομικός
Ελλάδα 13.01.2025

Σχηματάρι: Βίντεο λίγο μετά το τροχαίο δυστύχημα – Η δεξαμενή νερού που προσπάθησε να αποφύγει ο αστυνομικός

Ο 48χρονος αστυνομικός διευθυντής και η σύζυγός του αν και φορούσαν κράνος έχασαν τη ζωή τους όταν έπεσαν πάνω στα προστατευτικά κάγκελα στην εθνική οδό κοντά στο Σχηματάρι

Σύνταξη
Λανς: Ο «φρουρός» του Φώτη Ιωαννίδη που 400πλασίασε την αξία του
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.2025

Λανς: Ο «φρουρός» του Φώτη Ιωαννίδη που 400πλασίασε την αξία του

Η πιο τρανταχτή απόδειξη της άψογης λειτουργίας των γαλλικών συστημάτων σκάουτινγκ, είναι η ραγδαία άνοδος της εμπορικής αξίας του Λευκορώσου κεντρικού αμυντικού της Λανς, Αμπουκοντίρ Κουσάνοφ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Παναιτωλικός
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.2025

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Παναιτωλικός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Παναιτωλικός, για την 18η αγωνιστική της Supeleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Λεβαδειακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.2025

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Λεβαδειακός

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – Λεβαδειακός, για την 18η αγωνιστική της Supeleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη Cosmote Sport 1.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Πλησιάζει η συμφωνία για εκεχειρία – Τι λένε ΗΠΑ, Χαμάς, Ισραηλινοί αξιωματούχοι
Κρίσιμες ώρες 13.01.2025

Πλησιάζει η συμφωνία για εκεχειρία στη Γάζα - Τι λένε ΗΠΑ, Χαμάς, Ισραηλινοί αξιωματούχοι

Υπάρχει αισιοδοξία στα εμπλεκόμενα μέρη στις συνομιλίες για εκεχειρία στη Γάζα ότι αυτή τη φορά θα υπάρξει συμφωνία ανάμεσα σε Ισραήλ και Χαμάς

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Must Read
Το January effect στο ΧΑ, στο βάθος η JP Morgan, τα σχέδια της AKTOR, ο «πυροσβέστης» Λιβάνιος, τα «παιχνίδια» με το Υπερταμείο, ο ελληνικός ΝΟΚ στην… Ευρώπη

Το January effect στο ΧΑ, στο βάθος η JP Morgan, τα σχέδια της AKTOR, ο «πυροσβέστης» Λιβάνιος, τα «παιχνίδια» με το Υπερταμείο, ο ελληνικός ΝΟΚ στην… Ευρώπη

Γενιά Ζ: τι ελπίζει, τι φοβάται για το 2025

Γενιά Ζ: τι ελπίζει, τι φοβάται για το 2025

Δημοσκόπηση: Ετσι θέλουν οι Ελληνες τη ζωή τους – Οι φόβοι, τι προσδοκούν

Δημοσκόπηση: Ετσι θέλουν οι Ελληνες τη ζωή τους – Οι φόβοι, τι προσδοκούν

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Γιατί η Demi Moore είναι το resolution μας για το 2025

Γιατί η Demi Moore είναι το resolution μας για το 2025

Η διατροφή που μπορεί να βοηθήσει με την φλεγμονώδη νόσο του εντέρου

Η διατροφή που μπορεί να βοηθήσει με την φλεγμονώδη νόσο του εντέρου

Απλές στρατηγικές για να σταματήσει το παιδί την… γκρίνια

Απλές στρατηγικές για να σταματήσει το παιδί την… γκρίνια

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 13 Ιανουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο