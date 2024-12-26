Πέμπτη 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΑ
26.12.2024 | 16:26
Η πρώτη χριστουγεννιάτικη ταινία γυρίστηκε το 1898 και διαρκεί λιγότερο από δύο λεπτά
ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΑ
26.12.2024 | 13:14
Το σάκο του Άη Βασίλη τον «γεμίζει» πλέον το... Instagram
ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΑ
26.12.2024 | 10:37
Το έθιμο να κρεμάμε κάλτσες στο τζάκι τα Χριστούγεννα, ξεκινά από τον 3ο αιώνα μ.Χ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΣΥΡΙΑ
# ΜΑΓΔΕΜΒΟΥΡΓΟ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greece’s Young Workers Face High Unemployment, Exploitation, and Low Wages
English edition 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2024 | 22:05

Greece’s Young Workers Face High Unemployment, Exploitation, and Low Wages

Figures indicate that it exceeded 20% in July 2024, the second-highest youth unemployment rate in Europe after Spain.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Amazon: Η μεγάλη αντεπίθεση – Πώς θα «χτυπήσει» Shein, Temu και… Tik Tok

Amazon: Η μεγάλη αντεπίθεση – Πώς θα «χτυπήσει» Shein, Temu και… Tik Tok

Spotlight

Greece’s young workers who are currently trying to enter the labor market face high unemployment, flexible forms of employment for those who manage to work, exhausting hours without a consistent daily schedule, and low wages that push this age group below the poverty line.

Youth unemployment is one of the country’s biggest challenges. Figures indicate that it exceeded 20% in July 2024, the second-highest youth unemployment rate in Europe after Spain. This rate reaches higher percentages in winter, as many young people find seasonal employment in the tourism sector during summer. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that youth unemployment has decreased over the past year, following the general downward trend in unemployment.

However, even for young individuals who manage to find work the situation remains dire. Thousands are employed under part-time arrangements or are engaged in undeclared labor, deprived from work insurance or labor rights.

Indicative of the negative situation is the fact that out of the total new job positions created seven out of ten are part-time, while only three are full-time and permanent. As a result, very few young workers earn even the minimum gross salary of 830 euros, while the majority receive even lower wages, effectively creating a class of “the new poor.”

Even the Labor Minister Niki Kerameus cited this term as she recently acknowledged that this situation drives young people abroad or forces them to work for extremely low pay.

Regarding working hours, data from the Labor Inspectorate shows that exceeding legal working hours is the most common labor law violation. Half of the violations recorded in 2023 involved excessive working hours. Young workers are often the primary victims, with their schedules rarely being fixed and frequently exceeding the “standard” eight-hour day, with overtime almost never being compensated.

In the tourism sector, a significant employer of young workers, one in three businesses faced penalties during inspections conducted in this year’s tourist season, exposing widespread violations of labor laws.

Across all industries, the situation remains grim: one in four businesses failed to comply with legal requirements to adjust the minimum wage to mandated levels, often paying workers less than entitled and neglecting to provide the lawful seniority increments.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Λέστερ
Ποδόσφαιρο

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Λέστερ

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Λέστερ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Λέστερ για τη 18η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports Premier League.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή
Amazon: Η μεγάλη αντεπίθεση – Πώς θα «χτυπήσει» Shein, Temu και… Tik Tok
Amazon: Η μεγάλη αντεπίθεση – Πώς θα «χτυπήσει» Shein, Temu και… Tik Tok
Ακίνητα
Ενοίκια: Οι πιο ακριβοί εμπορικοί δρόμοι Αθήνας και Θεσσαλονίκης [πίνακες]

Ενοίκια: Οι πιο ακριβοί εμπορικοί δρόμοι Αθήνας και Θεσσαλονίκης [πίνακες]

inStream

Η απάντηση 26.12.24

«Δεν είμαστε πια παγιδευμένοι σε κουτάκια» – Η σκηνοθέτις του «Babygirl» για το ηλικακό χάσμα

Η Χαλίνα Ρέιν, η οποία υπογράφει την σκηνοθεσία της ταινίας «Babygirl» στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί η Νικόλ Κίντμαν, δήλωσε ότι πρέπει να απελευθερωθούμε από το ανδρικό βλέμμα και την πατριαρχία.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.12.24

Κοβάτσεβιτς: «Θαύμα της φύσης ο Κωστούλας»

Ο Ντάρκο Κοβάτσεβιτς έδωσε συνέντευξη στη meridian sport όπου μίλησε για το νεαρό φορ του Ολυμπιακού, αλλά και για το μεγάλο στόχο των κυπελλούχων Ευρώπης.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γραφειοκρατία ή ελευθερία; 26.12.24

Aπειλές θανάτου, μαχαιρώματα, φυγή: Οι «Σατανικοί στίχοι» του Σαλμάν Ρουσντί επιστρέφουν στα βιβλιοπωλεία

Το μυθιστόρημα του Σαλμάν Ρουσντί, «Σατανικοί στίχοι», θα βρίσκεται στα ράφια των βιβλιοπωλείων της Ινδίας έπειτα από σχεδόν σαράντα χρόνια.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inScience
«Blade Runner» 25.12.24

Μια ματιά στο μέλλον των μετακινήσεων - Ένα ιπτάμενο ταξί στο Λονδίνο

Η πρόοδος της τεχνολογίας σε συνάρτηση με τις ανάγκες των ανθρώπων για γρήγορες και ασφαλείς μετακινήσεις ανοίγουν ένα νέο συναρπαστικό ορίζοντα μπροστά μας. Στο πλαίσιο αυτό το ιπτάμενο ταξί κερδίζει συνεχώς έδαφος.

Σύνταξη
inTown
Culture Live 26.12.24

Η «Ψαρόσουπα» σας προσκαλεί να βουτήξετε στον μαγευτικό κόσμο του βυθού στο θέατρο Αλκμήνη

«Ψαρόσουπα»: Ετοιμαστείτε για ένα πάρτυ χρωμάτων, φαντασίας και ρυθμού, όπου τα ψαράκια μιλάνε, τραγουδάνε και σκαρφίζονται τα πιο απίθανα κόλπα για να σώσουν το σπίτι τους.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
«Δεν είμαστε πια παγιδευμένοι σε κουτάκια» – Η σκηνοθέτις του «Babygirl» για το ηλικακό χάσμα
Η απάντηση 26.12.2024

«Δεν είμαστε πια παγιδευμένοι σε κουτάκια» – Η σκηνοθέτις του «Babygirl» για το ηλικακό χάσμα

Η Χαλίνα Ρέιν, η οποία υπογράφει την σκηνοθεσία της ταινίας «Babygirl» στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί η Νικόλ Κίντμαν, δήλωσε ότι πρέπει να απελευθερωθούμε από το ανδρικό βλέμμα και την πατριαρχία.

Σύνταξη
Κοβάτσεβιτς: «Θαύμα της φύσης ο Κωστούλας»
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.12.2024

Κοβάτσεβιτς: «Θαύμα της φύσης ο Κωστούλας»

Ο Ντάρκο Κοβάτσεβιτς έδωσε συνέντευξη στη meridian sport όπου μίλησε για το νεαρό φορ του Ολυμπιακού, αλλά και για το μεγάλο στόχο των κυπελλούχων Ευρώπης.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Aπειλές θανάτου, μαχαιρώματα, φυγή: Οι «Σατανικοί στίχοι» του Σαλμάν Ρουσντί επιστρέφουν στα βιβλιοπωλεία
Γραφειοκρατία ή ελευθερία; 26.12.2024

Aπειλές θανάτου, μαχαιρώματα, φυγή: Οι «Σατανικοί στίχοι» του Σαλμάν Ρουσντί επιστρέφουν στα βιβλιοπωλεία

Το μυθιστόρημα του Σαλμάν Ρουσντί, «Σατανικοί στίχοι», θα βρίσκεται στα ράφια των βιβλιοπωλείων της Ινδίας έπειτα από σχεδόν σαράντα χρόνια.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Must Read
Στους δρόμους η Νέα Δημοκρατία, τα 3 δισ. της «ασπίδας», η αλήθεια για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, τα σχέδια Ξιφαρά, ποιον ξεχωρίζει η JP Morgan, η επέκταση της Dimand

Στους δρόμους η Νέα Δημοκρατία, τα 3 δισ. της «ασπίδας», η αλήθεια για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, τα σχέδια Ξιφαρά, ποιον ξεχωρίζει η JP Morgan, η επέκταση της Dimand

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Πρόστιμα για τις φυσικές καταστροφές: Οι «ποινές» για σπίτια, αυτοκίνητα και επιχειρήσεις χωρίς ασφάλιση

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Ο Κάρολος Ντίκενς, που η χριστουγεννιάτικη ιστορία του δεν έφθασε εφέτος στη Συρία

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Οι σκοτεινές αναρτήσεις του δράστη στο Μαγδεμβούργο που εγείρουν ερωτήματα

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

Γιορτινές αποδράσεις: Beauty tips για να είσαι πάντα λαμπερή

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

«Το σκάνδαλο του αιώνα»: Η ιστορία του πρώτου supermodel, που μίσησε όλη η Αμερική

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Τα Χριστούγεννα μας κάνουν καλό: 10 λόγοι για τους οποίους αξίζει να το… γιορτάσουμε

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Γιατί πρέπει να μιλάμε περισσότερο στα παιδιά μας

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

Ξεσπά ο πατέρας του 19χρονου Γιάννη: «Ένα ακόμα παιδάκι θα μπορούσε να βρεθεί στο μνήμα»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2024
Απόρρητο