The Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras spoke of a “particularly positive development”, regarding the data of Hellenic Statistical Authority-ELSTAT concerning Greek GDP, leaving open an “window” for change, on the positive side, as concerns the growth estimates for the whole year (3.1 % according to the Stability Program).

He pointed out that 7% “significantly exceeds the European average and proves that the Greek economy, despite the intensifying pressures from the energy crisis and the waves of inflation it causes, is maintaining strong momentum.”

In fact, the Minister of Finance left open the possibility of an improved revision of the estimate for this year’s growth, stating: “These performances mark a dynamic start for the course of GDP throughout the current year, laying the foundations for growth higher than estimates.”