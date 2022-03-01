Today’s parliamentary debate was not routine.

Greece may not be in the eye of the storm, but the conditions with which the entire world has been confronted over the last six days, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, demand great reserves of seriousness from all European countries, including Greece, that were called upon to impose sanctions on Russia.

In Parliament, all of the country’s political forces – following the example of other EU member states, which have transcended the conceptions of the past century – must prove that they have matured enough to distinguish when it is time for skirmishes and when substantial debate is necessary.

Today, Greece’s political world can prove that at critical junctures for Greece and the rest of the West it places national understanding above petty partisan gain and all else.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be an opportunity for political parties to discuss without ulterior motives Greece’s place in Europe and the world for its allies and partners.

Confronting the realities requires that concord and intelligence prevail.

The Greek people fully comprehend the repercussions that developments in Ukraine will have on their lives.

They do not only want to be informed.

They want their representatives to rise to the occasion.