Without the usual enthusiasm, the Jumbo Group is preparing for the last quarter of the year, which in pre-covid times was its best due to Christmas. This is because during the last quarter of each year -usually- the Jumbo Group realizes 35% of the annual turnover.

Worries over supply chain, transport costs and covid

According to the administration, however:

– Supply chain problems not only do not tend to be resolved but situations often become chaotic.

– Energy costs continue to rise.

– Raw materials and transport costs are kept at historically unacceptable levels.

The problem is exacerbated in the Balkan countries where disposable income is traditionally low. In addition, as we enter the winter, the epidemiological burden in some areas increases, leading the authorities to take local measures.

It is characteristic that in the Balkan markets in which the Group operates, for the first time this year, measures are taken to restrict market movement, something that did not happen extensively in 2020.

Sales at + 8% in the nine months

As pointed out, at the Jumbo Group, consumers continue to provide a vote of confidence daily and in combination with the very positive image of the start of the school year in Greece and Cyprus, the Group’s sales continued their upward trend.

During the month of September 2021, the sales of the JUMBO Group recorded an increase of approximately + 2.5%.

For the nine months of the year (January-September 2021), the total sales for the Group increased by approximately + 8% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Sales per country

In Greece in September 2021, all the Group’s physical stores in Greece continued to operate, with restrictions on the number of authorized customers. The

sales recorded an increase, together with the online store, by about + 6% compared to September 2020.

However, the controlled restriction of the company’s exports of goods to the 6 countries in which the Group is present through partnerships (Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro), led to the net sales of the parent company in September 2021 – to calculate intra-corporate transactions – to finally show an increase of about + 5%, compared to September 2020.

Overall, the net sales of the parent company – excluding intercompany transactions – for the nine months of the year (January-September 2021) are increased by about + 3% compared to the same period last year.

In Cyprus all stores continued to operate with restrictions on the number of customers indoors as well as control of safe pass possession for incoming customers. Sales in September 2021 appear increased by about 6%, compared to the corresponding month last year. Sales in the nine months of 2021 are increased by about + 9%, compared to the same period last year.

In Bulgaria, the stores continued to operate with a limited number of customers inside. The sales of the network recorded a decrease of about -8% in September 2021, compared to the corresponding month last year. Sales in the nine months of 2021 are increased + about 9%, compared to the same period last year.

In Romania in September 2021 Jumbo stores continued to operate in the country. However, as of September 28, the Jumbo Group stores in the Timisoara area and in the Voluntari area, due to the spread of Covid-19, are subject to restrictions on their opening hours. The sales of the network recorded a decrease of -1% in September 2021. The sales in the nine months of 2021 are increased + approximately 20%, compared to the corresponding period last year.